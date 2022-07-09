Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hopes to make a second-year leap in 2022

Some of the best college football coaches have made their greatest improvement from year one to year two. Texas fans hope Steve Sarkisian can do the same this season.

Bob Ballou cited the history of second year jumps as justification for why Texas could win the Big 12 this season. As you might imagine, non-Texas fans had strong reactions to Ballou’s prediction.

While his prediction is bold, the justification is reasonable. Some of the more successful coaches have made incredible strides in their second season.

Bobby Bowden, Pete Carroll, Urban Meyer, Nick Saban, Bob Stoops, Gary Patterson and Jim Tressel are just a few of the coaches who have made dramatic improvement after year one. Dave Aranda improved Baylor from a two-win team to Big 12 champion.

I'm an idiot. In July. Good thing I won't be in December, when Texas wins the Big 12… pic.twitter.com/dOTid0OC9t — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) July 8, 2022

The Longhorns have work to do, but if Sarkisian is the right fit in Austin, we may know after this season. Texas armed freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers with multiple dependable supporting players. He will have an opportunity to earn his coach credibility with a strong season this year.

