Texas HC Steve Sarkisian responds to Alabama fans booing him during College Gameday

Alabama fans have fond but short-lived memories of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian formerly served on Nick Saban’s staff as Alabama’s offensive coordinator for three seasons. Sarkisian joined ESPN College Gameday on Saturday morning and was greeted by Alabama fans with resounding boos.

Sarkisian was somewhat surprised considering all of the things that he has helped Alabama accomplish over the years.

“We won a lot of games, I don’t understand,” Sarkisian said.

Redgardless of the fact that Sarkisian coached at Alabama, he and his Longhorns squad will be booed numerous times on Saturday night. However, it was definitely strange to hear Alabama fans go from praising Sarkisian several years ago to booing him on College Gameday.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program throughout the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire