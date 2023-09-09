Texas HC Steve Sarkisian: ‘We respect everyone. We fear none.’

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is not afraid of the Alabama Crimson Tide or any other opponent. He indicated as much ahead of his team’s monumental Week 2 bout.

Coach Sark, the name his players know him by, said the following on ESPN’s College GameDay before the massive Week 2 fight.

“We respect everyone. We fear none.”

The quote indicates a different mentality than what the team had early in Sarkisian’s tenure. It’s a winning mentality, and one the team could have used when it faced the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2021.

This road environment in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will certainly be on par with if not more intense than that game in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Alabama faithful have been waiting for a new challenge after several years of handling the SEC in big games.

This Texas team might not be on par with many of then SEC powerhouses they’ve faced, but it is certainly a different challenge for the Tide. The crowd should be amped up and ready to make noise.

As intimidation goes, it might not get any tougher than today for Texas. The mentality Sarkisian exudes, should it be adopted by his players, would set up to give the Longhorns a chance in the game. Texas will look to put a fearless product on the field in the evening clash.

