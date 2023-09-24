Texas HC Steve Sarkisian continues road game winning streak

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has received undue criticism early in his tenure in Austin. That criticism is looking premature.

Many cited his pre-Texas record and first season on the Forty Acres as reason why he would never succeed as a head coach. Those comments were always asinine, and his career before Texas was riddled with unaddressed personal demons.

Sarkisian’s road record was also a talking point well into his second season at Texas. Again, it was a non-story and it is being proven as such as his head coaching career continues.

Saturday’s win continued an impressive trend for the Longhorns’ head coach. Sarkisian and company are 10-3 in their last 13 games and have won four straight road games. Two of those road games came against Top 15 teams.

Here’s a look at Sarkisian’s last four games on the road.

Texas 38, Baylor 6

Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) celebrates a defensive play with a teammate in the second quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Baylor Bears, Saturday, Sept. 23 at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Saturday’s win over the Baylor Bears was a complete domination of the opposition. The Texas defense suffocated Baylor for much of the four-quarter performance. Some suggested the game was effectively the team’s Super Bowl. If that was Baylor’s Super Bowl game plan, Texas’ win becomes even more impressive. There were no answers for the Longhorns on the night.

Texas 34, Alabama 24

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama proved itself still to be a good team this season in a 14-point win over No. 15 Ole Miss. Prior to the win, the Texas offense carved up a great Alabama defense. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers had the game of his career to secure a win in Tuscaloosa.

Texas 55, Kansas 14

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Texas and Kansas played, the Longhorns took a year of pent up frustration out on the Jayhawks. Texas ran for 427 yards, including a 100-yard rushing performance for reserve running back Jonathon Brooks. The talented rusher had 108 yards on 11 carries. Defensively, Texas stymied the Kansas offense holding the team to 346 total yards. Jalon Daniels completed 17 of 26 passes for 230 yards.

Texas 34, Kansas State 27

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas secured a win over No. 13 Kansas State on the road in 2022. K-State would go on to win the Big 12 title last season. The Longhorns scored 31 points in the first half on their way to a huge win.

