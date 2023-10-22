Texas hangs on vs. Houston, plus a recap of Saturday's college football action in Texas

A roundup and recap of major college football games for teams in Texas.

HOUSTON — CJ Baxter rushed 16 yards for a touchdown with 5½ minutes left in the fourth quarter, and No. 8 Texas stopped Houston on 4th-and-1 in the final minute on the way to a 31-24 win over Houston. Jonathon Brooks rushed for 99 yards and Xavier Worthy had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown for Texas (6-1, 3-1 Big 12). Quinn Ewers was 23 of 29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns, but exited after taking a hit on a scramble late in the third quarter. For Houston, Donovan Smith was 32 of 46 for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas State 41, TCU 3

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Will Howard threw three touchdown passes, including a 61-yarder to DJ Giddens, to help Kansas State beat TCU 41-3 in a rematch from the Big 12 title game last season. Howard went 10-for-16 passing for 154 yards with three touchdowns and 62 yards rushing. Howard started at quarterback for the Wildcats, but K-State quickly used both Howard and freshman Avery Johnson. Giddens ran for 85 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown to make it 7-0, and his 61-yard catch-and-run gave the Wildcats a 21-3 lead going into the second quarter. Josh Hoover went 23 for 43 for 187 yards with an interception for TCU in his second career start. The Horned Frogs were held to 300 yards, their lowest total this season.

BYU 27, Texas Tech 14

PROVO, Utah — Kedon Slovis threw for 127 yards and two touchdown passes, and BYU forced five turnovers to power a 27-14 victory over Texas Tech. LJ Martin piled up 93 yards rushing on 10 carries. The Cougars (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) never trailed despite totaling only 277 yards on offense. Jake Strong threw for 236 yards and a touchdown but also had three interceptions in his first start for Texas Tech. Tahj Brooks added 105 yards and a score on the ground. The Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3 Big 12) lost in their first game in Utah.

Oklahoma 31, UCF 29

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns against his former team, Oklahoma stopped a two-point attempt in the closing minutes and the sixth-ranked Sooners held on to beat UCF 31-29. Nic Anderson caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Sooners. John Rhys Plumlee passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns for UCF. Javon Baker had five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns and RJ Harvey ran for 101 yards for the Knights. UCF is still seeking its first Big 12 win.

Baylor 32, Cincinnati 29

CINCINNATI — Blake Shapen threw for one touchdown and ran for another, kicker Isaiah Hankins hit all four of his field goal attempts and Baylor edged Cincinnati 32-29 in the teams’ first-ever meeting. While the Bears grabbed their second straight win on the road, the Bearcats lost their fifth straight game and remained winless in Big 12 play. Bearcats running back Myles Montgomery, who finished with 103 yards and two scores on 10 carries, opened the fourth with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 29-21. Hankins kicked his fourth field goal of the day, then Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson linked up for a 29-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion made it 32-29 with 5:03 to play. But Cincinnati's offense stalled on its final possession.

UTSA 36, Florida Atlantic 10

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Frank Harris threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns and overcame a pick-6 and UTSA used the second quarter to pull away from Florida Atlantic in a 36-10 win. Chase Allen wrapped a 34- and 37-yard field goal around Harris’ 10-yard scoring pass to Willie McCoy that ended a nine-play, 65-yard drive with 6:47 before halftime and UTSA went to halftime up 20-10. Daniel Richardson threw for 142 yards and two interceptions for the Owls.

Tulane 35, UNT 28

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a go-ahead score with 2:34 to go, and No. 23 Tulane staved off a frantic North Texas comeback bid to defeat the Mean Green 35-28 . Mekhi Highes ran for a 10-yard touchdown and finished with 121 yards on 20 carries — his third straight game eclipsing the 100-yard mark. Tulane's Lawrance Keys caught a 23-yard touchdown pass. Tulane led 28-7 before North Texas roared back to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. Chandler Rogers passed for season-high 343 yards and two TDs without an interception for North Texas.

SMU 55, Temple 0

PHILADELPHIA — Preston Stone passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns , Roderick Daniels Jr. returned a punt for a score and SMU rolled to a 55-0 victory over Temple. SMU (5-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to take a 24-0 lead at halftime. Jaylan Knighton’s 3-yard scoring run gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead with 4:31 left in the first quarter. Stone threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hudson for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Daniels’ punt return covered 67 yards and came after the Mustangs’ defense forced a three-and-out to begin the second half. Forrest Brock and Quincy Patterson teamed up to complete 13 of 29 passes for 107 yards for Temple (2-6, 0-4).

Abilene Christian 34, Stephen F. Austin 27

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Blayne Taylor made a leaping catch of a Maverick McIvor pass in the back of the end zone with 6:20 to play and Abilene Christian held on to defeat Stephen F. Austin 34-27. Darius Moore and Colt Cooper combined for a 9-yard sack and Luke Gambs and Colby Warkentin combined for a 1-yard sack before Preston Weeks threw incomplete on 4th-and-6 with 40 seconds to go on SFU’s last possession. The last touchdown produced the largest lead of the game. McIvor was 13-of-25-passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns, his 6-yarder to Cooper McCasland making it 27-24 late in the third. Jerrell Wimbley rushed 20 times for 165 yards and a 44-yard TD run made it 24-20 in the third.

UIW 28, McNeese 24

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Richard Torres accounted for three touchdowns as Incarnate Word shut out McNeese in the second half and beat the winless-Cowboys 28-24. Trailing 24-7 at halftime, Torres threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Porter late in the third quarter and ran for a 2-yard TD early in the fourth. Torres and Porter connected again to cap the scoring with 5:09 remaining. Timothy Carter and Isaiah Robinson each had more than 100 yards rushing for Incarnate Word (6-1, 3-0 Southland Conference), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll. Ryan Roberts threw two touchdown passes to Jon McCall for McNeese (0-7, 0-3).

Tarleton State 42, Morehead State 0

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Kayvon Britten ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Tarleton State beat Morehead State 42-0. Britten broke loose on a 22-yard touchdown run to cap Tarleton State’s eight-play, 75-yard opening drive. Britten’s 3-yard TD run late in the second quarter stretched the Texans’ lead to 28-0. Victor Gabalis was 13-of-24 passing with two touchdowns for Tarleton State (5-3). Carter Cravens and Connor Genal were a combined 11-of-28 passing for 124 yards for Morehead State (3-4), which were held to minus-11 yards rushing. The Eagles had just 10 first downs and 113 total yards, compared to 515 for Tarleton State.

