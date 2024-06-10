Texas gunslinger Quinn Ewers rated among top draft prospects at quarterback

With six of the first 12 picks in the 2024 NFL draft being quarterbacks, there are plenty of new faces at the position in college football this year. A handful of key contenders like the Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and LSU Tigers will have new starters this fall so for a school like the Texas Longhorns who return their starting QB, it’s a massive leg up in the first year of the 12-team Playoffs.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers will be entering his third full season as a starter and has already proven he is among the best in the country. In 2023, Ewers guided the Longhorns to a Big 12 championship in their final year in the conference and their first-ever CFP berth as he completed.

Ewers was named second-team All-Big 12 last season as he completed 69.0% of his passes for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions. It will be fun to see how Ewers can guide the Longhorns through their transition into the SEC, but I think a 10-win season and CFP berth is reasonable in year one.

Trevor Sikkemea of PFF College projects the top ten QBs for the upcoming draft and Georgia Bulldogs’ Carson Beck and Texas A&M Aggies’ Conner Weigman will be other guys to monitor. However, Ewers has all of the ability and opportunity in the world to become QB1 in the 2025 draft class with a loaded roster and a handful of nationally televised games.

Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft🎯 (Via: @TampaBayTre) pic.twitter.com/9ardvq07IV — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 7, 2024

