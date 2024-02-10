Texas guard Tyrese Hunter jumps from free throw line in highlight dunk

Tyrese Hunter caught flight on Saturday. The Texas Longhorns guard took off for one of the more impressive highlight dunks for the 2024 basketball season.

Hunter might not have been known for his dunk hang-time, but perhaps he will moving forward. After getting a steal to change possession, the Texas guard beelined toward the basket ahead of the West Virginia transition defense. After getting just inside the free throw line, Hunter took flight for a long jump to the basket before slamming it home.

The veteran player has had his ups and downs at Texas, but continues to show up and give a quality effort. His last game saw Hunter go 0-for-8 against the Iowa State program from which he transferred to Texas. The dunk had to provide some level of outlet for his frustration.

The Longhorns have plenty of work to do as the season nears the finish line, but plays like this particular highlight indicate the talent is present. The team will look to close toward an NCAA Tournament bid with a strong finish to the season.

Tyrese Hunter takes flight for the huge slam! pic.twitter.com/dP9On0lape — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) February 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire