Texas guard Tyrese Hunter finds his shot in 72-54 win over Iowa State

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter has found his shot. That is, if his performance against Iowa State is an indicator of future success.

Hunter lit the net on fire early against his former team leading Texas scorers with 15 points. Sir’Jabari Rice and Marcus Carr added 15 and 13 points respectively.

Caleb Grill, who undercut Dillon Mitchell in the last meeting, sat out the game with back pain. Albeit, his absence didn’t make the win any less satisfying.

Burnt orange faithful showed up ready to make noise. Texas gave plenty to cheer about hitting 56% of its first half three point baskets.

Three Longhorns reached double-digit points at the first half marker. Arterio Morris scored all of his eight points in the first half.

As a team, Texas shot 54.8% from the field in the first period. Rodney Terry’s team cooled off in the second half to finish with a 47% shooting night. The teams played to a 25-25 draw in the second half after Texas led 47-29 at halftime.

Texas improves to 22-6 with three games to play. A conference record of 11-4 ties the team with Kansas for first place in the Big 12.

Next up: Baylor (20-8) on Saturday at 1 pm CT.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire