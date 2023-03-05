Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice wins National Sixth Man of the Year

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice willed the Longhorns to a blowout victory against Kansas on Saturday. It was simply another day on the job for Rice.

It appears national media has taken notice of the transfer’s role on the Texas basketball team. On Sunday, we learned the shot making guard was recognized as the nation’s top sixth man for the 2023 season according to College Hoops Today.

Rice earning the nomination was a no-brainer for college basketball media. Arguably, the New Mexico State transfer has become the best scorer and most valuable player on the team alongside Marcus Carr.

On the year, Rice is shooting 38% from three while averaging just under 13 points per game. His role has increased over the Big 12 stretch run. Rice has eclipsed 21 points in 5 of the last 11 games the Longhorns have played.

The backup guard has been dependable for much of the season on the offensive end. Texas will hope he brings the same level of play he brought last season in New Mexico State’s upset of UConn in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas' Sir'Jabari Rice is College Hoops Today's National Sixth Man of the Year. – Other Finalists

– Honorable Mentionhttps://t.co/ocjTc1Yc6E — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire