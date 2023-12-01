If Texas guard Max Abmas keeps shooting like this, the Big 12 should watch out

Texas guard Max Abmas reacts after making one of his five 3-point shots during Thursday night's 77-58 win over Texas State at Moody Center. The win improved the Longhorns to 6-1. Abmas scored a season-high 26 points. "It doesn't matter what uniform he has on. He's a really high-level, excellent player," said Bobcats coach Terrance Johnson.

Max Abmas is turning up the heat. He scored a season-best 26 points as the No. 16 Longhorns (6-1) defeated Texas State (3-5) 77-58 Thursday night at Moody Center. Abmas beat his previous season high of 23 that he scored on Sunday against Wyoming.

Three things we saw from the game:

Texas needs to not let up

The Longhorns looked ready to shovel dirt on Texas State when they built a 25-4 lead in the first eight minutes. Abmas made three 3-pointers during that stretch. Then they missed 11 straight shots, went scoreless for nearly 6½ minutes, and Texas State assembled a 14-0 push. The Bobcats trailed by a respectable 36-26 at halftime and took a four-point lead early in the second half. Later, Abmas scored eight points during a 13-0 run that put Texas back in command.

More: Texas' road trip to New York City was all about a lesson, not a loss

“We built a 21-point lead and then we stopped making competitive plays," Texas coach Rodney Terry said. "We had some open shots and took some quick shots that led to some transition baskets for those guys. They revved up their defense. It’s a 40-minute game. You have to continue to work the game the entire time. We’ll learn a lot from this game.”

Texas forward Brock Cunningham and Texas State forward Christian Turner battle for a rebound during the second half Thursday night. The Longhorns' next game will be next Wednesday at No. 3 Marquette, which is coached by former UT coach Shaka Smart.

An all-around performance for Texas

Abmas’ five 3-point baskets were a season best for him, and so were his six assists. This is all nothing new. He averaged 20.8 points with 39% 3-point shooting during four seasons at Oral Roberts. Last season he averaged four assists while scoring 21.9 a game.

"It don’t matter what uniform he has on. He’s a really high level excellent player," Texas State coach Terrance Johnson said. "I’m a fan of his, been a fan. I’m happy to see him doing it at this level. Obviously, you can’t give him any space.”

More: Early performance has some comparing Kadin Shedrick to former Texas star LaMarcus Aldridge

Dillon Mitchell’s development continues

Mitchell, a big recruit for Texas, averaged just 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last season as a freshman. The 6-foot-8 sophomore returned to school from NBA pre-draft workouts determined to improve his physical strength, shooting, rebounding and ability to guard all five positions. He’s leading the team with 8.6 rebounds a game and 12 blocks while averaging 11.6 points. He had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks against Texas State.

“I want to be a person that's gonna go out there and rebound and defend. You know, that's my two calling cards,” Mitchell said.

Up next for Texas

The Longhorns plays at No. 3 Marquette on Wednesday in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Marquette, led by former Longhorns coach Shaka Smart, is 6-1. The Golden Eagles looked strong in the Maui Invitational, beating then-No. 1 Kansas by 12 points in the semifinals before losing to then-No. 2 and now No. 1 Purdue by three.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas men's basketball cruised past Texas State behind Max Abmas