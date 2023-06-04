Texas in great standing for five-star Duncanville WR Dakorien Moore

Despite the fact that Texas is a national brand that can really go anywhere and recruit, sometimes they just have to look in their own backyard for some of the top talent.

That is the case for 2025 five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. The Duncanville product was a part of Texas’ Elite Camp on Saturday which saw them host several of the top recruits in the state for the 2025 class.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound two-sport star made an impression during the camp, and also got a chance to get a feel for the program as he spent Saturday night with a few of the Texas players.

Moore ranks as the No. 8 player in the country, No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas according to On3. The top-10 recruit also expressed to On3’s Gerry Hamilton that Texas is doing quite well in his recruitment.

“I would say they are at the top of my list. The vibe every time I come down here, and me being comfortable with the coaching staff and players and everything, I know that they have a lot of interest in me, and always let me know how much they want me. They try to get me and my family down as much as possible, and show my family a great time.”

The visit also provided Moore his first chance to meet new wide receivers coach Chris Jackson, who took the job after a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. On top of meeting Jackson, which was certainly a selling point for the Longhorns, Texas also landed 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey. Something that Sarkisian used to his advantage when talking to Moore.

“Coach Sark was just telling me how KJ was going to be here, and how he’s going to get some of the top dogs to play together. And he told me he would get me better and where I want to be.”

As it stands right now, Moore holds over 30 offers from programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, and Oklahoma among others.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire