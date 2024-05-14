Texas golf takes 10-stroke lead into Wednesday's final round of NCAA Austin Regional

Texas golfer Nathan Petronzio is one of three Longhorns tied for second place in the individual standings of the NCAA Austin Regional, being played at the UT Golf Club. Texas is leading Tennessee by 10 strokes in team play heading into Wednesday's final round.

All five Texas men's golfers shot under-par rounds and the No. 13 Longhorns emerged from Tuesday's second round of the NCAA Austin Regional with a 10-stroke lead over No. 5 Tennessee heading into Wednesday's final round at the UT Golf Club.

Texas sophomore Christiaan Maas had the team's lowest round, carding a 4-under 67 that helped him leap 20 spots in the individual standings; he's now tied for sixth place. Fellow Longhorns Brian Stark (68-68), Nathan Petronzio (67-69) and Tommy Morrison (67-69) are each tied for second place at 6 under, one shot behind Wake Forest's Michael Brennan.

The top five teams as well as the low individual who's not on one of those five teams will advance to the NCAA championship that will be played in Carlsbad, Calif., from May 24-29. Texas will be paired with Tennessee and Notre Dame for Wednesday's final round of the Austin Regional.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas golf leads Austin Regional by 10 strokes for final round