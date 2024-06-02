Texas goes to extra innings, throws away opportunity to beat Aggies

After losing 9-2 in their first meeting this year, the Texas Longhorns took rival Texas A&M to the brink of defeat before faltering late. The Aggies were able to outlast the Horns to pick up the 4-2 win in 11 innings. The Burnt Orange had chances to win the game several times.

The tone of this game was set early by starting pitcher LeBarron Johnson Jr., who would go just five innings. LBJ threw 102 pitches over those five frames allowing just two hits and three walks. He also struck out eight batters in a high-stress environment. One of his two hits was a home run to freshman left fielder Caden Sorrell to tie the game in the fifth inning.

The Texas bats were relatively quiet in the game but it started off hot with leadoff hitter Jared Thomas. He took the first pitch of the game from Ryan Prager and put it in the seats.

The Longhorns would retake the lead in the sixth inning when former Aggie, Kimble Schuessler would take Prager yard again. Schuess gave the Horns the opportunity to steal this game and former rival Texas A&M into an elimination game after the solo shot.

SCHUESS IS LOOSE!@KIMBLESCHUESSL1 HOMERS TO MAKE IT 2-1 HORNS IN THE 6TH! pic.twitter.com/HLRbPc5AMj — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 2, 2024

The lead wouldn’t last long as Texas A&M would tie the game on one of two throwing errors from shortstop Jalin Flores. Ryan Montgomery would tie the game up on the hit by Ali Camarillo up the middle fielding by Texas, but the routine play was anything but routine.

It would go to the top of the 11th inning before Texas A&M would finally break through with a pair of runs. The first run came on a Ted Burton single to third base that plated Kaeden Kent. Jace LaViolette would come around on a wild pitch from Lummus.

Texas would go down in order in the bottom of the inning to force a rematch with Louisiana in an elimination game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire