Texas beats No. 6 Oklahoma State 41-34 in OT to ruin the Cowboys' undefeated season

There are no more unbeaten teams in the Big 12 after Sam Ehlinger found Joshua Moore in the end zone for a touchdown pass in overtime to give Texas a 41-34 win over No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Ehlinger’s pass to Moore came on the first possession of overtime. Oklahoma State had a chance to send the game to a second overtime or win it with a TD and a two-point conversion but DE Joseph Ossai sacked Spencer Sanders on fourth down to end the game.

Ossai had 12 tackles, three sacks and seven tackles for loss to go along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was absolutely unblockable and was a fitting person to end the game for the Texas defense.

The victory is the first road win for Texas over a team ranked in the top 10 since 2010. That team was Nebraska, back when the Cornhuskers were in the Big 12. Texas beat then-No. 5 Nebraska 20-13 that season.

Oklahoma State forced overtime with 5 seconds left when Alex Hale hit a 34-yard field goal. Oklahoma State had to play for the tie after Texas took the lead with 4:27 to go when Ehlinger found Jake Smith for a go-ahead TD on fourth down.

The Longhorns trailed 31-20 with over eight minutes to go in the third quarter after Spencer Sanders found Tylan Wallace in the end zone. But D’Shawn Jamison ran the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown as Texas cut the lead to five.

That Oklahoma State lead stayed at five for over 18 minutes until Texas was facing a 4th and 7 from the OSU 12. Ehlinger was forced from the pocket and rolled to his right toward the sideline and found Smith in the back of the end zone after the wide receiver had gotten in between Oklahoma State defenders.

Sam Ehlinger threw for three touchdowns on Saturday. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) More

The Big 12 is wide open ...

Who’s the favorite in the Big 12?

It’s a question without a clear answer after the only two teams that were undefeated in conference play entering the weekend lost on Saturday. No. 16 Kansas State lost at West Virginia before Texas took down Oklahoma State.

Their losses mean there is a three-way tie for first place among Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Iowa State after the Cyclones easily beat Kansas. Texas and West Virginia are a game back at 3-2 in the conference and Oklahoma could join them in a tie for fourth with a win over Texas Tech Saturday night.

If OU wins, that would mean six of the Big 12’s 10 teams are within a game of the conference lead.

That logjam should ease a little bit next weekend. Kansas State plays Oklahoma State on Nov. 7 and West Virginia visits Texas. The winners of those two games will have a significant edge in the race to make the Big 12 title game.

... But is the playoff door already closed?

Oklahoma State’s loss is brutal for the Big 12’s College Football Playoff chances. The Cowboys appeared to be the conference’s only hope to make the final four after Oklahoma lost for the second time. With a loss at home to a Texas team that’s lost to TCU this season, the Cowboys need to go undefeated the rest of the season to have any shot at the playoff.

And even that might not be enough. Would wins over Iowa State, Oklahoma and Kansas State — all teams that already have two losses — be enough to push Oklahoma State back into playoff contention? Likely not without a lot of help from top teams in other Power Five conferences.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: