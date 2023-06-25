Texas gets four major crystal ball predictions in their favor

After getting off to a slow start on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class, the Texas Longhorns are really starting to heat up.

Texas landed a pair of four-star running backs in Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson over the last week, and they may have a slew of more commitments coming their way.

Over the last few days, the Longhorns have been busy hosting a handful of the nation’s top commits in the 2024 class. Based off some recent 247Sports crystal ball entries it appears to be going extremely well.

Texas received four crystal ball predictions in their favor for 2024 players this weekend. Let’s take a look at who the Longhorns are believed to be front runners for.

Daniel Cruz, OL

Position Rank: 13National Rank: 226

Kyle Flood has been one of the best recruiters in the country for Texas and continues to stock up on offensive line talent. Feels like just yesterday the Longhorns were rotating four or five linemen at a time. With Flood at the helm in the trenches, Texas has seen a major uptick in talent come their way. Cruz has great size and is expected to pick Texas over Ohio State and Texas A&M among others.

Jordon Johnson-Rubell, S

Position Rank: 10

National Rank: 133

While they have experience for this season, the Longhorns will likely be losing their two starting safeties after this next season. Adding a playmaker like Jordon Johnson-Rubell to the mix could help ease those losses. He has corner experience which makes him an even more dynamic athlete at safety at the next level.

Kobe Black, CB

Position Rank: 3

National Rank: 23

Texas has seen some major success in recruiting corners during Steve Sarkisian’s tenure, but one thing that has eluded them on the trail is a five-star corner. The Longhorns are reportedly in a great position for Black as there is a belief they can secure his commitment after this weekend’s visit. He would give Texas their first five-star of the class.

Colin Simmons, EDGE

Position Rank: 1

National Rank: 6

Texas has a chance to land the most dominant pass rusher in the class, and while his recruitment appeared to be far from over prior to his official visit to Texas this weekend, a crystal ball in the favor of the Longhorns is telling. He has programs such as Alabama and LSU pursuing him aggressively, but as of now the Longhorns appear to be the favorites. Simmons could be the answer to Texas’ pass rushing issues.

