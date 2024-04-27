Texas Game Wardens seize more than $100,000 of equipment at Sam Rayburn lake bass tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Game Wardens said that their Marine Theft Investigation Unit seized over $100,000 of equipment at the Sealy Big Bass Splash Tournament last weekend.

PHOTOS: Severe storms bring flooding to East Texas

Photo courtesy of the Texas Game Wardens.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Game Wardens.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Game Wardens.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Game Wardens.

The Marine Theft Unit reportedly patrolled the tournament for two days and inspected 300 boats, 243 motors and 100 trailers in that time.

San Augustine, Sabine, Angelina, Jasper, Tyler and Nacogdoches County Game Wardens helped the unit inspect the boats which were attending what Texas Game Wardens said is the largest amateur fishing tournament in the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.