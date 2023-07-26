Texas’ game at Alabama continues to make headlines

Prior to last season, Texas and Alabama hadn’t faced off since 2009. However, there are a lot more storylines in their Week 2 matchup this upcoming season than people realize.

The Longhorns are not only looking to avenge last season’s close loss that saw the Crimson Tide derail the season early on, but they are looking to win simply because this may be the first season in a while that they can contend nationally. The early trip to Tuscaloosa to face Nick Saban (Steve Sarkisian’s former boss) and company is one that Bleacher Report deemed one of their most interesting matchups early in the 2023 season.

What if Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had not exited the 2022 matchup with a shoulder injury? That question—though fun to consider—can never be answered, but Ewers has a shot at redemption on the road. This matchup will also be the first key test for Alabama’s new QB, whether that’s Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson or Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner.

There could also be some what ifs about a questionable call that reversed an Alabama safety, and also a what if scenario in terms of what could have been had Texas defensive back Ryan Watts not whiffed on sacking Bryce Young this past season.

Regardless, all of these things are behind us but they will certainly add to the intensity of the 2023 matchup.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire