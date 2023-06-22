Texas can gain momentum with five-star Colin Simmons this weekend

If Texas fans had a wish list of recruits that they wanted to land in the 2024 class, five-star EDGE Colin Simmons would be at the top.

The Longhorns have been a team that constantly puts pressure on the quarterback, but when it came to actually bringing the quarterback down, Texas was No. 78 in the country this past season. Barryn Sorrell was the first Longhorn to record 5.5 sacks since Joseph Ossai who last suited up for Texas in 2020. However, no Longhorn has reached six or more sacks since 2018 when Gary Johnson had 6.5 and Charles Omenihu had 9.5.

Texas badly needs a dominant pass rusher, and while they have recruited the position well in the past couple recruiting cycles, Simmons is someone that many view as a player that can come in and contribute right away.

The Duncanville product has just about every major program vying for his services, and according to 247Sports the Longhorns have a chance to gain some much needed momentum in his recruitment this weekend as he will be in Austin for an official visit.

Texas will remain a serious threat for Simmons until signing day and this weekend will be big for the Longhorns to retain momentum at the top of the list for the five-star. Simmons is an undeniable instant impact prospect at a position of need in the same way that Anthony Hill was for the 2023 cycle.

Simmons ranks as the No. 6 player in the country, No. 1 EDGE, and the No. 1 player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports composite.

He holds offers from 45 programs and has taken official visits to Alabama, Miami, and SMU thus far. Simmons’ recruitment is one that is expected to go down to the wire, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

