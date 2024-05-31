Texas freshman Teagan Kavan one-hits Stanford, Longhorns win WCWS opener 4-0

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan didn’t let the big stage bother her.

She hurled a one-hitter with eight strikeouts to key a 4-0 victory over No. 8 Stanford on Thursday at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in the Women’s College World Series.

Texas starting pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws during an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against Stanford on Thursday, May 30, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Kavan worked around four walks and threw 124 pitches. She didn’t allow a hit after a first-inning single by Ava Gall and stranded six Stanford base runners. The Cardinal didn’t have a runner reach third base the entire game and Kavan picked up her 19th win of the season.

Kavan said pitching in tight spots during the super regional series against Texas A&M helped calm her and made her feel prepared for the bright lights of the WCWS.

“Last week helped out a lot being in front of a big stage,” she said. “I was locked in with Reese (Atwood) the whole time, calming my nerves and really focusing on my breath.”

Longhorns head coach Mike White said Kavan’s demeanor in the circle, especially in this part of the season, has been the most impressive part of her development.

“She’s channeled nerves into energy and can control it,” he said. “I like that growth and I’m excited to see how she does the rest of the tournament.”

Texas picked up two runs in the third and the sixth. Bella Dayton smacked a single in the third to score Kayden Henry and then Mia Scott roped another single through the right side to plate Dayton. The Longhorns added a pair in the sixth on a Henry bases-loaded single that scored Scott and Katie Stewart.

Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady was uncharacteristically wild, issuing four walks and throwing a wild pitch. It was only the third time all year Canady walked more than three batters in a game. She walked three in the inning to load the bases before Henry delivered the final runs for the Longhorns.

“We committed to our plan,” Dayton said. “We’ve talked about it so much, what we’re looking for, and communicating throughout each at-bat and relaying the message throughout the lineup.”

Prior to play Thursday, Canady was named the USA Softball collegiate player of the year. Texas catcher Reese Atwood and Oklahoma State pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl were finalists for the award.

Henry finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Texas (53-8) stays in the winners’ bracket and will face the Oklahoma State/Florida winner at 3 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on ABC.

