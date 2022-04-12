Texas freshman DB Jaylon Guilbeau suspended from team

While Texas has seemingly been flooded with good news recently, Tuesday was a different story.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed to the media that freshman defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau is currently suspended from team activities and not practicing.

No other information was given other than the sense that Guilbeau violated team rules in one way or another. He is still enrolled with the school and it’s unclear how long the suspension will last.

Guilbeau is a former four-star prospect from the 2022 recruiting class and was rated the No. 19 overall cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.

Texas DB Jaylon Guilbeau is currently suspended from the team, per head coach Steve Sarkisian. Guilbeau is still enrolled in school. @InsideTexas — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) April 12, 2022

This is certainly not the way one would prefer to kick off their collegiate career. It will be interesting to see if Guilbeau is able to return prior to Texas’ annual Orange-White spring game on April 23.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.