Texas freshman Arch Manning made his debut, but it almost didn't happen, Sarkisian said

Texas fans have clamored for an Arch Manning sighting ever since the five-star recruit joined the Longhorns at the start of last spring’s semester.

They got it in Saturday’s 57-7 thrashing of Texas Tech, but it took an unfortunate hit on Keilan Robinson’s 95-yard touchdown return to make it happen.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning made his Longhorns debut during Friday's 57-7 win over Texas Tech at Royal-Memorial Stadium. The five-star freshman played the entire fourth quarter.

According to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, second-string quarterback Maalik Murphy “got caught watching the game and got hit on the sidelines” during the return, which suddenly made Manning the No. 2 quarterback. With Texas holding a 50-7 lead at the time, that meant lots of snaps for the 6-foot-4, 212-pound freshman from New Orleans.

Manning threw for 30 yards on 2-fo-5 passing and showed off his athleticism by rushing for officially 12 yards, even though that included a sack when he bobbled a snap and had to dive on the ground for the recovery.

That slight miscue did nothing to diminish the roar of the crowd, which got to its feet to welcome Manning onto the field at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

“You know, backups are always kind of the fan favorite,” Sarkisian said. “But when ours went in, I mean the crowd was buzzing. We were trying to quiet the crowd. There's probably some butterflies and some anxiousness first time playing, but I was happy he was able to get in the game. There’s definitely things for him to build on.”

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers agreed, saying his understudy handled his debut with plenty of poise.

“I told him (Arch) from the beginning that they fans are going to go crazy when he goes in,” Ewers said. “It was cool to see, and he's goes out there and made some plays and had some fun about it. When we were talking after, he was, like, ‘Hey, you know, it's so much more fun in a game than practice.’”

As for Murphy, Sarkisian said he got banged up on his non-throwing shoulder.

“Hopefully, we can we can get him back and get him get him healthy,” Sarkisian said.

