Texas has four of the top SEC football games in 2024 per On3 Sports

Texas is already under the spotlight for the 2024 SEC football season.

Shortly after the 2024 SEC schedule reveal was released on Wednesday, On3 Sports put together their top 10 conference matchups for that season.

Texas was mentioned four times, the most of any other program. LSU, Alabama, and Oklahoma were each mentioned in three matchups.

The top matchup on the list comes as no surprise to college football fans across the country. Texas A&M welcoming Texas to Kyle Field for the first time in 13 years will be an instant classic.

Here’s a look at On3’s top 10 SEC matchups that feature Texas in 2024.

No. 10: Florida at Texas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts: Aside from Georgia traveling to Austin in 2024, this is the second-best home matchup for Texas fans. In terms of On3’s top 10, you could argue that the Texas-Oklahoma matchup should have made the list ahead of this game as the Gators and Longhorns haven’t played each other since 1940.

No. 8: Texas at Arkansas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts: This matchup has more to do with storied history than the current state of each program. The environment in Fayetteville will be a tough one for Texas. Arkansas dominated the last matchup in 2021, 40-21.

No. 3: Georgia at Texas

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts: Georgia appears to be in the midst of a dynasty. This is by far Texas’ top home game on the schedule for 2024. Expect Longhorns fans to be rowdy and potentially break the attendance record set in 2022 when Alabama traveled to Austin.

No. 1: Texas at Texas A&M

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts: No surprise here. This matchup is one that college football fans have been begging for over the last decade or so. The amount of hatred and passion that will flood onto the field in this rivalry game will be must-see television.

