Texas four-star edge rusher includes USC in top 10 list

Max Granville has included USC in his top 10 list of preferred schools. The USC coaching staff paid him another visit this past week in Texas.

Granville has a offer list that includes Oklahoma, LSU, SMU, Alabama, Penn State, Baylor, Kansas, Ohio State, USC, and Texas A&M.

Granville stars for Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas. The edge rusher is rated as a four-star prospect per the 247Sports composite rankings. Granville is rated as the No. 16 linebacker in the 2025 class and the No. 22 prospect out of Texas.

The Texas native had a highly productive season this past year with 112 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks on the year.

The talented edge rusher comes from an athletic family. His brother, Zion Granville, is a linebacker for the Illinois State Redbirds. His father, Billy Granville, was a captain for the Duke Blue Devils and had a brief NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans.

Five-star QB Julian Lewis is USC’s only current commit in the Class of 2025.

Thank you to all of the coaches and teams who've recruited me so far.. I am down to 10 schools pic.twitter.com/sc4yPhZ7Xu — Max Granville (@max_granville13) December 26, 2023

