Texas football's T'Vondre Sweat strikes Heisman pose after TD catch in Big 12 Championship

Texas football's T'Vondre Sweat already won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Is it too late for the star defensive lineman to win Offensive Player of the Year? Steve Sarkisian's play calling could keep him in the race.

Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, center, celebrates his first-quarter touchdown catch against Oklahoma State in Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

On third-and-goal, Texas lined up in a jumbo formation with Sweat on the line and defensive lineman Byron Murphy II in the backfield. It was all a ruse, though, as Sweat lumbered into the end zone for a big-man touchdown. He struck the Heisman pose at the end as well, just for kicks.

BIG 12’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR JUST CAUGHT A TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/7CiyrccPcL — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 2, 2023

Sweat established himself as one of the top defensive players in college football this season and as a stalwart in the middle of Texas' defensive line. Doing so earned him top defensive player honors in the conference and an all-Big 12 first-team selection.

He's the second defensive player to score an offensive touchdown this season, with Murphy catching a touchdown vs. Wyoming.

