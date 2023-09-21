Texas football's Steve Sarkisian talks rivalries, injuries before Big 12 opener at Baylor

As head coach Steve Sarkisian likes to say, No. 3 Texas is ready “to embrace the hate” as the team begins its final Big 12 tour against Baylor on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from Sarkisian's meeting with the media Thursday about the Longhorns’ conference opener at Waco:

Sarkisian looking forward to final Big 12 run

After rolling to a 3-0 record in nonconference play, Sarkisian said he’s eager for his team to experience the inherent intensity of a conference game — especially against a foe such as Baylor, which has played the Longhorns every year since 1923 except for a two-year hiatus during World War II. This could be the last game in the series because there’s no agreement to play a nonconference game after Texas joins the SEC in July.

That possibility only adds to the vitriol probably waiting in Waco.

“I always love that shift from nonconference to conference play,” Sarkisian said. “And I think you could feel it in the energy and the intensity at practice. The guys are really focused and are going about their business in a workmanlike manner but yet still having a lot of fun. I think that’s ultimately when we're at our best.”

And how will that focus reflect in the madhouse of McLane Stadium?

“Everywhere we go this year, everybody's going to try to take one more shot at Texas,” he said. “We can sit here and be a punching bag and just take it, or we can go attack people and make sure that they know they were in a fight.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says his team has had good focus this week as it readies for its Big 12 opener Saturday at Baylor.

Defensive-minded coaches draw Sark’s respect

Baylor coach Dave Aranda enjoyed tremendous success as a longtime defensive coordinator before taking on his first head coaching role at Baylor three years ago, and Sarkisian appreciates the perspective that a defensive-minded coach brings to the position.

A former quarterback with an exclusive coaching background on the offensive side of the ball, Sarkisian said his experience working for defensive-oriented head coaches — Pete Carroll at USC, Nick Saban at Alabama and Dan Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons — has helped him as a head coach and as a play-caller.

“It is interesting to work for a defensive head coach and to hear their mindset on different things,” Sarkisian said. “I have a great deal of respect for the defensive coaches that are cerebral thinkers that still get their players to play hard. And Coach Aranda definitely does that.”

Baylor backup brings ‘unknown’ element into game

With Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen ruled out for a third consecutive week with an injury, Sawyer Roberson will get another start behind center. The Lubbock native, who fielded an offer from Texas in the 2021 recruiting cycle, spent his first two seasons at Mississippi State before arriving in Waco during the offseason. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Robertson hasn’t impressed statistically with 444 yards, three interceptions and one touchdown on 45% passing, but Sarkisian said he does present some different problems from Shapen.

“His athleticism, for sure,” Sarkisian said. “His ability to create outside the pocket. The other challenge is a little bit of the unknown. I mean, he hasn't played a ton of football, so you don't have all the information that you'd like, but I remember him in recruiting, him coming out of high school. He’s a competitive guy.”

Baxter ready for action

Running back Jonathon Brooks enjoyed a career day last week against Wyoming after he replaced the injured CJ Baxter in the starting lineup, but Sarkisian expects both backs to get plenty of snaps against Baylor. Baxter, a freshman who started the first two games, “looked great today,” Sarkisian said after Thursday’s practice.

Baxter has rushed for 69 yards on 16 carries and has another 21 yards on four receptions. Brooks leads the team with 273 yards on 47 carries, including 164 yards against Wyoming.

“I was really, really excited about watching him practice today,” Sarkisian said of Baxter. “Best practice he's had in two weeks, so I feel good about him going Saturday.”

Texas safety Jerrin Thompson steps in front of Wyoming's Ayir Asante for a pick six in the Longhorns' win last weekend. Thompson is part of a five-safety rotation that coach Steve Sarkisian expects to continue at Baylor.

Safety rotation still on for Texas

Texas has been rotating in five players at the two safety positions for much of nonconference play, and Sarkisian said he doesn’t expect to change that approach with the arrival of the Big 12 schedule. Senior Jerrin Thompson (eight tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup) gives the team plenty of experience, Arkansas transfer Jalon Catalon (nine tackles, one tackle for a loss) excels in run support, senior Kitan Crawford (10 tackles) is taking advantage of the most extensive playing time in his career, former walk-on Michael Taaffe (four tackles) drew praise from Sarkisian for his “high football IQ,” and freshman Derek Williams (five tackles, one pass breakup) “keeps getting better” with more snaps.

“We want to play a lot of guys” at the position, Sarkisian said. “We think it's going to be beneficial for us not only in this game, but long term throughout the season. We're fortunate to have five guys that we feel comfortable can go in the game and play good football for us. And so having that ability to rotate those guys has been good for us.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Steve Sarkisian talks injuries, rivalries for Texas before Baylor game