Texas football's Steve Sarkisian talks Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers and 2024 NFL draft

Nearly three weeks removed from the annual Orange-White spring game, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian joins the On Second Thought podcast and gives an update on what improvements he seeks to make on the roster between now and summer workouts.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian joins this week's On Second Thought podcast to review what happened in the spring, upgrading the roster via the transfer portal and an ultra talented quarterback room led by senior Quinn Ewers.

He also discusses the NFL upside of Texas exes Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs) and Adonai Mitchell (Indianapolis Colts).

Texas golf coach John Fields drops in to preview the May 15 NCAA regional at the UT golf club. Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls also touch on the red-hot Texas softball team and baseball’s chances to repeat as Big 12 champions with two series remaining.

