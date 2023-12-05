Texas football's Steve Sarkisian a national coach of year finalist after Big 12 snub

Texas' Steve Sarkisian has been chosen as one of 12 finalists for the FWAA's Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.

Texas football's Steve Sarkisian, whose No. 3 ranked Longhorns earned a College Football Playoff berth Sunday, has been selected as one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

Sarkisian would receive a $100,000 bonus if he wins the national coach of the year award. The winner of the award, as voted upon by the entire Football Writers Association of America membership, will be announced on Dec. 20 and honored in a special ceremony during the national championship weekend festivities in Houston on Jan. 6.

The other finalists are Alabama’s Nick Saban, Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Northwestern’s David Braun, Liberty’s Jamey Chadwell, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Arizona’s Jedd Fisch, SMU’s Rhett Lashlee, Miami of Ohio’s Chuck Martin, UNLV’s Barry Odom and Troy’s Jon Sumrall.

Legendary Longhorn coach Darrell K Royal was a two-time winner for the award, earning the honor in 1961 and '63, and Texas’ Mack Brown was nominated and became a three-time finalist for the award in 2005, '08 and ’09.

Oddly enough, Sarkisian didn’t win Big 12 Coach of the Year, an honor that went to Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy in a vote by the league’s coaches. The Associated Press All-Big 12 team and Coach of the Year has not yet been released.

Under Sarkisian, the Longhorns are 12-1 and won their first Big 12 Championship since 2009. Their appearance in the Sugar Bowl against No. 2 Washington represents their first CFP berth in program history. The 12 wins are the most for the Longhorns since the 2009 season and mark the fourth season with 12-plus wins in program history, joining the teams in 2005, 2008, 2009. Texas currently holds a seven-game winning streak, the longest since 2008-09 when the Horns won 17 straight games.

Texas is one of only a few teams that rank in the top 20 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Longhorns average 36 points (16th in the nation) and allow just 17.5 points per game (13th nationally).

Sarkisian is also on the coach of the year watch lists for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and Dodd Trophy.

The FWAA has presented a coaching award since the 1957 season when Ohio State's Woody Hayes was named the first recipient. In 1997, the FWAA coaching award was named after the late Robinson, a coaching legend at Grambling State University for 55 seasons.

