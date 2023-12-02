Texas football's Quinn Ewers on pace to obliterate passing records in Big 12 Championship Game

ARLINGTON — With an all-out offensive assault on Oklahoma State in the first half, Texas football put itself in position to claim the Big 12 title as well as multiple Big 12 championship-game records. And quarterback Quinn Ewers is already among the top five passing performances in a title game after only two quarters.

As a team, Texas has 422 yards. The combined 49 points also is a Big 12 title game record for most points in a half.

More: Texas football's T'Vondre Sweat strikes Heisman pose after TD catch in Big 12 Championship

At halftime of the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns' offense are on pace to break several records for the Big 12 title game.

Quinn Ewers' first-half stats

Ewers is 23-of-31 for 354 yards with four touchdowns. The Longhorns are leading Oklahoma State 35-14. He's got a first-half passer rating of 206.2.

The best passing performances in a Big 12 title game

The five biggest passing performances in a Big 12 championship game:

∙ 384: Sam Bradford, Oklahoma vs. Missouri (2008)

∙ 379: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma vs. Texas (2018)

∙ 353: James Brown, Texas vs. Nebraska (1996)

∙ 349: Sam Ehlinger, Texas vs. Oklahoma (2018)

∙ 346: Quinn Ewers, Texas vs. Oklahoma State (2023)

Oklahoma and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Sam Bradford set the offensive standards during a win over Missouri in 2008. The Sooners racked up a record 627 yards in the 62-21 win while Bradford threw for a record 384 yards; Ewers is already 38 yards away from that mark. Ewers, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kansas State’s Eli Roberson (2003) are tied for the most touchdowns passing record in the Big 12 title game with four.

More: Brett Yormark doesn't regret jabbing Texas in preseason. Will he support Longhorns for CFP?

When it comes to points and margin of victory, the 2005 championship team from Texas holds the records set during a 70-3 win over Colorado.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Quinn Ewers stats in Big 12 Championship: Texas QB could shatter records