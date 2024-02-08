Texas football's national signing day slowdown was merely a sign of the times

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian wrapped up the Longhorns' 2024 recruiting class back in December, when 23 high school prospects were signed in the early signing period. Texas didn't add anybody Wednesday on national signing day; the class ranked No. 6 nationally.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian didn't bury the lede Wednesday.

In his opening remarks at his national signing day press conference, Sarkisian noted that "just as we've had to adapt to the new time and era of college football, y'all have had to adapt a little, too. This used to be that signing day press conference where we talked about all the great players that you sign and everybody signs the greatest class they've ever signed year in and year out. That has changed; that has changed. We didn't sign one player today, which is indicative of how much college football has evolved and changed."

Texas took care of its 2024 class in December when it signed 23 high school recruits during the early signing period. That left the Longhorns with little to do when it came to finalizing its class over the past two months. Instead, Texas spent that time working the transfer portal and recruiting for 2025.

Bohls: Steve Sarkisian is 'borderline obsessed' with return to the CFP. As he should be.

Was this an anomaly or a trend? Since the NCAA's early signing period began during the 2018 recruiting cycle, the number of players Texas has signed in February has decreased:

∙ 2018: Eight players — DE Daniel Carson, DT Keondre Coburn, RB Keaontay Ingram, OT Christian Jones, WR Joshua Moore, DT Moro Ojomo, OLB Joseph Ossai, ATH Mike Williams.

∙ 2019: One player — OT Javonne Shepherd.

∙ 2020: Two players — DE Alfred Collins, WR Kelvontay Dixon.

∙ 2021: Three players — DE David Abiara, CB Ishmael Ibraheem, WR Keithron Lee.

∙ 2022: One player — OL DJ Campbell.

∙ 2023: One player — S Warren Roberson.

∙ 2024: No players.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's emphasis on February's national signing day has ebbed