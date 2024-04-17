Texas football's J'Mond Tapp becomes second edge rusher in as many days to enter portal

For the second time in two days, Texas football lost an edge rusher to the transfer portal when redshirt sophomore J’Mond Tapp entered his name into the portal, according to multiple sources. Tapp, a 6-foot-3, 255-pounder from Donaldsville, La., played in nine career games with nine tackles.

Redshirt freshman Billy Walton submitted his name into the portal on Tuesday.

Texas seems equipped to handle losses at the edge position. In addition to welcoming back veterans Ethan Burke, Justice Finkley and Barryn Sorrell from last season, the Longhorns signed transfer Trey Moore as well as freshmen Colin Simmons and Zina Umeozulu.

With the departure of Tapp, Texas now has 85 scholarship players on its projected 2024 roster, which is the maximum amount of scholarship players allowed by the NCAA.

