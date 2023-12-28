Texas football's Byron Murphy II responds to Washington's Michael Penix Jr.'s comments

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. likely wasn't looking to create any bulletin board material when talking to the media on Thursday. He was simply expressing confidence in his teammates before Monday night's Sugar Bowl matchup with Texas.

"I'm not going to lie, their D-line is good. But at the same time, they haven't played our O-line," Penix said. "They play good ball, but I wouldn't say we're playing the 49ers' D-line or the Eagles' D-line, so we'll be good."

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) speaks to media at the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will face the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2024.

Nevertheless, Texas' defensive line heard his comments, and Longhorns defensive tackle Byron Murphy II offered a simple response on social media.

Simply the date and time of when Penix's offensive line will have to square off with Murphy and his fellow lineman, 2023 Outland Trophy winner T'Vondre Sweat, in the College Football Playoff. To be fair to Penix, Washington's Joe Moore Award-winning line was named the best in college football. There's good reason for him to be confident in the matchup.

However, Sweat is the Outland winner as the nation's best interior defensive lineman and is the Big 12's defensive player of the year. Murphy was the Big 12's defensive lineman of the year.

The accolades for both teams are sky high, but Sweat isn't thinking about that. No matter what's said, he echoed Murphy's statements when asked about his own potential bulletin board material.

"We'll see at seven o'clock how it goes down," Sweat said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football gives simple response to Michael Penix Jr.'s comments