Texas football's Byron Murphy II declares for NFL draft after helping Longhorns reach CFP

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II became the latest Texas player to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

A junior from DeSoto, the 6-foot-1, 308-pound Murphy emerged as one of the top interior defensive linemen in college football in his lone season as a full-time starter while helping the Longhorns win the Big 12 and reach the College Football Playoff, where they fell to Washington 37-31 on Monday. Murphy led the nation in quarterback pressures by an interior lineman and had five sacks while anchoring one of the top run defenses in the nation alongside fellow defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

Murphy announced his declaration on his social-media accounts, where he thanked the Texas coaches for "allowing me to be a part of this program and showcase my skill set on the highest stages in college football."

Murphy's decision comes as no surprise, since he accepted an invitation to the upcoming Senior Bowl in November.

Murphy may lack ideal size for an NFL interior lineman, but scouts praise his pass-rushing skills on the inside, lightning-quick first step and high motor. He projects as a second- or third-round pick although several mock 2024 drafts have him slipping into the late first round. Longtime NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper ranks Murphy as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the draft.

Junior receiver Xavier Worthy and redshirt sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks have also declared for the draft.

