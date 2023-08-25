Texas football week 1: Anderson vs McCallum
The annual Taco Shack Bowl between Anderson and McCallum took place in downtown Austin!
The annual Taco Shack Bowl between Anderson and McCallum took place in downtown Austin!
Kenny Pickett has been on fire during the preseason.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
In a Yahoo Sports exclusive, Hill expounded upon Tagovailoa's growth this offseason — including in his response to Clark's comments, for which Clark apologized Thursday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish Week 20 on a high note with his guide.
Believed to be a long shot just days ago, the acquisition of Stanford, Cal and SMU is back on the table.
Carroll and Sherman appeared to make peace over one of the most ill-fated and impactful decisions in football history.
Rodgers is moving on from the Packers and State Farm this year.
We continue 'Conviction Week' on the pod with the second preseason episode of Ekeler's Edge. Los Angeles Chargers RB joins Matt Harmon to dive into the Ask Austin Mailbag where we asked for your boldest fantasy predictions for the 2023 season. And boy did you deliver.
Charles McDonald and Anthony Sulla-Heffinger both simulated a full season in Madden NFL 24, dissected the findings and determined which outcome seems more likely.
Savarese led the Timbers to two MLS Cup finals since 2018, but faces a second straight season missing the playoffs.
Brooks Koepka narrowly missed an automatic slot on this year's Ryder Cup team. Will he get a captain's pick? It's still up in the air.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
Kerley finished third in his semifinal heat, missing the final by 0.01 seconds.
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
Cook didn't come out and say he's a Jet because of Rodgers' presence. But he is the latest to join New York's increasingly loaded roster for a promising season.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
The former NFL offensive lineman filed a petition to end the conservatorship on Monday, claiming the family had lied to him.