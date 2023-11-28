Texas football vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions: Who wins Big 12 Championship Game?

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys face off in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. MST and can be seen on ABC (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Texas (11-1 overall, 8-1 in Big 12) is coming off a 57-7 win against Texas Tech.

Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2) is coming off a 40-34 overtime win over BYU.

Texas is a 14.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State in the game, according to Big 12 Championship Game odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Longhorns are -700 on the moneyline. The Cowboys are +500.

The over/under for the game is set at 55.5 points.

More: Michigan football vs. Iowa picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Big Ten Championship Game?

Will Texas beat Oklahoma State on Saturday at AT&T Stadium? Big 12 Championship Game picks and predictions weigh in on the game.

Heartland College Sports: Texas 31, Oklahoma State 27

Pete Mundo writes: "Texas has proven it’s one of the best teams in college football this season, but the Cowboys are not going to go down lightly. Mike Gundy teams notoriously play up or down to competition and I expect that again this weekend as they play in their second Big 12 Championship Game in the last three seasons."

More: Florida State football vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Who wins ACC Championship Game?

Fansided: Take the over in Oklahoma State vs. Texas game

Reed Wallach writes: "While there are avenues to success for the fast-paced Cowboys offense, I expect Texas to hit plenty of big plays as the Cowboys are outside the top 100 in not only yards per play, but explosive pass rate as well. If Ewers is able to push the ball down the field, that can lead to plenty of fireworks and also offset the Longhorns' concerning red zone offense (128th in red zone touchdown percentage)."

More: Oregon football vs. Washington picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 Championship Game?

Odds Checker: Bet Texas to cover against Oklahoma State

Jason Radowitz writes: "The Longhorns don't have Jonathan Brooks anymore, which stings, but Texas has that next-man-up mentality. You'd like to see Oklahoma State stick around in this game. But analytically and with the eye test, Texas should win this game handedly. They've just blown leads multiple times this season to only win by one or two scores. In the Big 12 Championship Game, I like Texas to keep its foot on the gas. Take the Longhorns."

More: Georgia football vs. Alabama picks, predictions, odds: Who wins SEC Championship Game?

The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys face off in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. Which team will win the game?

Picks and Parlays: Texas 38, Oklahoma State 17

Eddie Kline writes: "These two teams did not face each other this season, but Oklahoma State has defeated Texas the last two seasons. The Cowboys make it clear that they want to pound the rock with Ollie Gordon, but that is unlikely to work against the Longhorns and their conference leading rush defense (85 ypg). Take Texas to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff with a convincing victory."

College Football Playoff scenarios: How each of the eight teams left can make field

Sports Chat Place: Go with Oklahoma State with the points vs. Texas

Chris Ruffolo writes: "I’m backing Oklahoma State here. I know the Longhorns need another win and maybe a convincing one at that to crack the college football playoffs, but I’m of the belief that style points are nice but a Big 12 championship stands out and without the Big 12 championship period, the Longhorns can kiss that one bye bye. The Cowboys have been one of the best turnaround stories in college football this season, and I think we see them throw everything at the Longhorns here in what has the potential to be an absolute classic. Give me the Cowboys and the points."

Bowl projections: Where will Texas, Oklahoma State, other Big 12 teams land?

ESPN: Texas has an 88.1% chance to beat Oklahoma State

The site gives the Cowboys an 11.9% shot at defeating the Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship Game.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State football live with FUBO (free trial)

Can Oklahoma State football upset Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game? The odds are not in the Cowboys' favor.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college football betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 12 Championship Game picks, predictions: Texas or Oklahoma State?