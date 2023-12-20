Texas Football: Updated tracker of signees in the 2024 class
The Texas Longhorns’ 2024 recruiting class has started to officially take shape on signing day morning. The majority of the team’s recruits have signed to play football in Austin.
The recruit we most wanted to see choose the Longhorns this offseason is headed to the Forty Acres. Duncanville five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons signed with Texas after racking up three sacks against North Shore in the Texas 6A-Division I state championship game. It’s that kind of impact Texas hopes to get from the player when he becomes an upperclassman at the college level.
The next two players we most wanted Texas to sign have joined the class in five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker and now four-star cornerback Kobe Black. Add in five-star safety Xavier Filsaime and the pending signing of five-star receiver Ryan Wingo and this class is quietly one of the more elite groups in the nation.
Several other key Longhorns have signed with the 2024 recruiting class. Here’s a list of all of those players who have signed on Dec. 20 with their rankings from the 247Sports composite.
Christian Clark
Welcome to the Forty, @christian6clark 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/LyuEIK3uRn
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star running back
Phoenix, Arizona
No. 24 running back in nation
Alex January
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @january_4k 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/17eVsYAs3O
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Three-star defensive lineman
Duncanville, Texas
No. 56 defensive lineman in nation
Daniel Cruz
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @DanielCruz_51 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/I3AG9yXMRQ
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star interior offensive lineman
North Richland Hills, Texas
No. 9 interior offensive lineman in nation
D'Antre Robinson
Welcome to the Forty, @FleezyT12 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/4uZ66S67ty
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star defensive lineman
Orlando, Florida
No. 250 overall in nation
Jordon Johnson-Rubell
Welcome to the Forty, @jjrubell 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/7HvLsYmxNN
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star defensive back
Bradenton, Florida
No. 198 overall in nation
Freddie Dubose Jr.
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @Freddiejr9 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Go61bklo0P
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star wide receiver
Spring Branch, Texas
No. 312 overall in nation
Wardell Mack
Welcome to the Forty, @dell2litty 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/TtyD7ykl6x
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star athlete
Marrero, Louisiana
No. 4 player in Louisiana
*No. 100 overall per On3 Sports
Kobe Black
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @lilkb2xx 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/dXgX4Qx3Ni
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star defensive back
Waco, Texas
No. 41 overall in nation
Jordan Washington
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @JordanWash0 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/UPkysoFFsE
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star tight end
Houston, Texas
No. 24 tight end in nation
Zina Umeozulu
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @zina_umeozulu 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ETBBMdosd5
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star edge
Allen, Texas
No. 25 edge in nation
Colin Simmons
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @ColinSimmons__ 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mtE1KijREV
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Five-star edge
Duncanville, Texas
No. 13 overall in 247Sports composite
Nate Kibble
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @natedaathlete1 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/0gkHXNyv10
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Three-star interior offensive lineman
Humble, Texas
No. 29 interior offensive lineman in nation
Melvin Hills III
Welcome to the Forty, @IiiHills 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8sgMDBWQaq
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Three-star defensive lineman
Lafayette, Louisiana
No. 22 player in Louisiana
Xavier Filsaime
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @XEF_19 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/FJ085hTNGk
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
247Sports five-star safety
McKinney, Texas
No. 2 safety in nation
Parker Livingstone
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @ParkerL06 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/M7VkR8Reuv
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star wide receiver
Lucas, Texas
No. 270 overall in nation
Trey Owens
Staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @Htx_Owens 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/GjGQVDnbQx
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star quarterback
Cypress, Texas
No. 28 quarterback in nation
Michael Kern
Welcome to the Forty, @Michael_Kern05 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KeGGRm4fNX
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Three-star punter
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
No. 4 punter in nation
Jerrick Gibson
The first one is in! Welcome to the Forty, @gibson_jerrick 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/cHNWgiq1vO
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star running back
Bradenton, Florida
No. 81 overall in nation
Santana Wilson
Welcome to the Forty, @_SantanaW24 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/TCIBCYDhAT
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Four-star cornerback
Scottsdale, Arizona
No. 2 player in Arizona
Brandon Baker
Welcome to the Forty, @emanielex 🤘#AllGas24 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/7SiXkSqoLB
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2023
Five-star offensive tackle
Santa Ana, California
Nation’s No. 2 offensive tackle in 247Sports composite and On3 consensus