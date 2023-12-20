Texas Football: Updated tracker of signees in the 2024 class

The Texas Longhorns’ 2024 recruiting class has started to officially take shape on signing day morning. The majority of the team’s recruits have signed to play football in Austin.

The recruit we most wanted to see choose the Longhorns this offseason is headed to the Forty Acres. Duncanville five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons signed with Texas after racking up three sacks against North Shore in the Texas 6A-Division I state championship game. It’s that kind of impact Texas hopes to get from the player when he becomes an upperclassman at the college level.

The next two players we most wanted Texas to sign have joined the class in five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker and now four-star cornerback Kobe Black. Add in five-star safety Xavier Filsaime and the pending signing of five-star receiver Ryan Wingo and this class is quietly one of the more elite groups in the nation.

Several other key Longhorns have signed with the 2024 recruiting class. Here’s a list of all of those players who have signed on Dec. 20 with their rankings from the 247Sports composite.

Christian Clark

Four-star running back

Phoenix, Arizona

No. 24 running back in nation

Alex January

Three-star defensive lineman

Duncanville, Texas

No. 56 defensive lineman in nation

Daniel Cruz

Four-star interior offensive lineman

North Richland Hills, Texas

No. 9 interior offensive lineman in nation

D'Antre Robinson

Four-star defensive lineman

Orlando, Florida

No. 250 overall in nation

Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Four-star defensive back

Bradenton, Florida

No. 198 overall in nation

Freddie Dubose Jr.

Four-star wide receiver

Spring Branch, Texas

No. 312 overall in nation

Wardell Mack

Four-star athlete

Marrero, Louisiana

No. 4 player in Louisiana

*No. 100 overall per On3 Sports

Kobe Black

Four-star defensive back

Waco, Texas

No. 41 overall in nation

Jordan Washington

Four-star tight end

Houston, Texas

No. 24 tight end in nation

Zina Umeozulu

Four-star edge

Allen, Texas

No. 25 edge in nation

Colin Simmons

Five-star edge

Duncanville, Texas

No. 13 overall in 247Sports composite

Nate Kibble

Three-star interior offensive lineman

Humble, Texas

No. 29 interior offensive lineman in nation

Melvin Hills III

Three-star defensive lineman

Lafayette, Louisiana

No. 22 player in Louisiana

Xavier Filsaime

247Sports five-star safety

McKinney, Texas

No. 2 safety in nation

Parker Livingstone

Four-star wide receiver

Lucas, Texas

No. 270 overall in nation

Trey Owens

Four-star quarterback

Cypress, Texas

No. 28 quarterback in nation

Michael Kern

Three-star punter

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

No. 4 punter in nation

Jerrick Gibson

Four-star running back

Bradenton, Florida

No. 81 overall in nation

Santana Wilson

Four-star cornerback

Scottsdale, Arizona

No. 2 player in Arizona

Brandon Baker

Five-star offensive tackle

Santa Ana, California

Nation’s No. 2 offensive tackle in 247Sports composite and On3 consensus

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire