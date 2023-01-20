Texas Football: An updated look at the Big 12 outlook for 2023

The picture is getting clearer for each team as the transfer portal entry window has closed. While many teams will see big additions throughout the offseason, they each will have more certainty about who will return.

Texas received good news yesterday as Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the transfer portal. While it might not be the done deal many forecast, there’s confidence that the Longhorns can pull off the recruiting win. Our colleague CJ Mumme detailed teams that could be in contention for the unique player.

TCU has made its own splash replacing elite offensive play caller Garrett Riley with Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. In addition, TCU brought over three highly regarded Alabama players, JoJo Earle, Trey Sanders and Tommy Brockermeyer. Despite their additions, the Frogs still have plenty of holes to fill.

Oklahoma has had a strong portal period bringing in the likes of former Top 100 recruit Dasan McCullough, Oklahoma State DT Trace Ford and elite pass catcher Austin Stogner.

Here’s a look at where I see each team for 2023 given recent developments.

Texas Longhorns

Texas returns 10 offensive starters and a host of playmakers on the defensive end. The best defensive player returns in Jaylan Ford, with an multiple all conference candidates at defensive back. Add in All-SEC Safety transfer Jalen Catalon and arguably Quinn Ewers’ favorite target Isaiah Neyor, and you have the most talented roster in the conference. If Texas can reel in AD Mitchell, the Longhorns will be my preseason Big 12 champion pick.

TCU Horned Frogs

The Frogs are having a sizable rebuild but the three Alabama additions could pay dividends. I am still a believer in Chandler Morris who has the playmaking ability to lead the team. Kendal Briles’ offense seems to be a quick install. It could take off to a fast start with playmakers like Jordan Hudson, JoJo Earle, Trey Sanders and Jared Wiley.

Oklahoma Sooners

Hard as it may be to believe, the Sooners are cleaning up in the portal. Dasan McCullough, DT Trace Ford and Austin Stogner are just the tip of the iceberg. Oklahoma made a much needed offensive tackle addition in Stanford transfer Walter Rouse. It’s hard to ignore losing Marvin Mims and Anton Harrison, but OU looks to be having a strong offseason.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech went a remarkable 8-5 in Joey McGuire’s first season on campus. McGuire’s aggressive game management helped guide the Raiders to wins over Texas and Oklahoma in 2022. Tech adds Western Kentucky center Rusty Staats who follows Zach Kittley to Lubbock.

Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State could see most of its offensive linemen return. It will be difficult to overcome the loss of playmakers at skill positions led by Deuce Vaughn. If Will Howard continues to progress, the Wildcats could climb their way back to a Big 12 title.

BYU Cougars

BYU upset Baylor last season. Look for the team to wreak havoc in their 2023 Big 12 schedule.

Baylor Bears

Despite the embarrassing loss to Air Force in its bowl game, Baylor could be vastly improved next year. Lack of consistency of performance poses the biggest concern for the Bears heading into 2023.

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State had a difficult season last year, but could have an offensive resurgence in the second year with Hunter Dekkers at quarterback.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas saw dramatic improvement from 2021 to 2022. The return of Jalon Daniels makes them a team to watch for the 2023 season.

UCF Golden Knights

UCF had a poor ending to its 2022 season in a 30-13 loss to the Duke Blue Devils. They should still be a difficult out in their first season in their new conference.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

I would be surprised if the Cowboys can manage a winning record in 2023. Losing Spencer Sanders and Trace Ford is more than enough reason to question the team’s ability to compete. Those are just the beginning of portal losses for OSU, with defensive coordinator Derek Mason taking a leave of absence. Oklahoma State might be the new Kansas.

West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia might be a sinking ship. The Mountaineers are holding onto head coach Neal Brown despite an underwhelming tenure so far. Upset wins over Baylor and Oklahoma are a silver lining for the team moving forward.

Houston Cougars

Houston will have a tough adjustment to its new conference, especially without star quarterback Clayton Tune. The team lost to Kansas and Texas Tech last season. Dana Holgorsen will have his work cut out for him next year.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati has undergone a precipitous fall since making the College Football Playoff. Losing Desmond Ridder and Sauce Gardner left too much to replace for the Bearcats. After a 24-7 bowl loss to Louisville and the loss of its head coach to Wisconsin, Cincy may have the most to prove in the Big 12.

