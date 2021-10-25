How Texas football transfers are performing with their new programs
Ever since the new transfer rules were enacted, players have been moving all over the nation in order to receive new opportunities.
While transfers have certainly helped Texas in the past like running back Tre Watson, or even this year’s defensive transfer Ovie Oghoufo, the Longhorns have also lost their fair share of transfers throughout the past couple years.
In many cases, players transfer to get a bigger role than what they currently have, but there is always other reasons beneath the surface that we will not know. Some teams may be upset that a player leaves, although they are likely doing what they think is best for their career.
Since we are at the halfway mark of the 2021 college football season, it felt like a great time to check in on how the former Longhorns are doing at their new homes.
Here is how the former Longhorns are currently performing after choosing to leave the University of Texas.
Ja'Quinden Jackson - QB, Utah
Image courtesy of Texas Sports
Five rushes, 20 yards, and one rushing touchdown.
Keaontay Ingram - RB, USC
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
98 rushes, 557 yards, and four touchdowns
15 catches, 88 yards
Malcolm Epps - TE, USC
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
8 catches, 148 yards, one touchdown
Kennedy Lewis - WR, UTSA
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
N/A
Marqez Bimage - DE, Cal
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
18 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries
Daniel Carson - DT, Western Illinois
Image courtesy of Texas Sports
2 total tackles
Juwan Mitchell - LB, Tennessee
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
8 total tackles, one pass deflection
Byron Vaughns - OLB, Utah State
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
17 total tackles, three pass deflections
Xavion Alford - S, USC
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
17 total tackles, one pass deflection
Jalen Green - CB, Mississippi State
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
24 total tackles, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, one interception
Kenyatta Watson II - Corner, Georgia Tech
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
N/A
Jake Smith - WR, USC
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
N/A due to foot surgery
Cameron Rising- QB, Utah
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
1,139 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions
32 rushes, 237 yards, two touchdowns
Donovan Duvernay - S, Northwestern State
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Two punt returns, 28 return yards
16 kick returns, 324 return yards
Jordan Pouncey - WR, Florida
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
N/A
