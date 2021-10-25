How Texas football transfers are performing with their new programs

Ever since the new transfer rules were enacted, players have been moving all over the nation in order to receive new opportunities.

While transfers have certainly helped Texas in the past like running back Tre Watson, or even this year’s defensive transfer Ovie Oghoufo, the Longhorns have also lost their fair share of transfers throughout the past couple years.

In many cases, players transfer to get a bigger role than what they currently have, but there is always other reasons beneath the surface that we will not know. Some teams may be upset that a player leaves, although they are likely doing what they think is best for their career.

Since we are at the halfway mark of the 2021 college football season, it felt like a great time to check in on how the former Longhorns are doing at their new homes.

Here is how the former Longhorns are currently performing after choosing to leave the University of Texas.

Ja'Quinden Jackson - QB, Utah

Five rushes, 20 yards, and one rushing touchdown.

Keaontay Ingram - RB, USC

98 rushes, 557 yards, and four touchdowns

15 catches, 88 yards

Malcolm Epps - TE, USC

8 catches, 148 yards, one touchdown

Kennedy Lewis - WR, UTSA

N/A

Marqez Bimage - DE, Cal

18 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries

Daniel Carson - DT, Western Illinois

2 total tackles

Juwan Mitchell - LB, Tennessee

8 total tackles, one pass deflection

Byron Vaughns - OLB, Utah State

17 total tackles, three pass deflections

Xavion Alford - S, USC

17 total tackles, one pass deflection

Jalen Green - CB, Mississippi State

24 total tackles, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, one interception

Kenyatta Watson II - Corner, Georgia Tech

N/A

Jake Smith - WR, USC

N/A due to foot surgery

Cameron Rising- QB, Utah

1,139 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions

32 rushes, 237 yards, two touchdowns

Donovan Duvernay - S, Northwestern State

Two punt returns, 28 return yards

16 kick returns, 324 return yards

Jordan Pouncey - WR, Florida

N/A

