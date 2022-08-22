Texas football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Texas’ football program was once viewed as one of the most storied and respected programs in the country.

Although the Longhorns have failed to live up to lofty expectations as of late, several individual players found their fair share of success throughout their time in Austin.

When taking a look at the all-time rosters, it’s impossible not to think of former Texas greats such as Vince Young, Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams and Colt McCoy.

Longhorns Wire took a look at which legends made the cut in our all-time Texas Longhorns football roster, starting with the offensive starters and backups.

Starting QB: Vince Young

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

Who else can you start with but Vince Young? He won two Rose Bowls, one of which being the BCS National Championship in 2005, during his two-year run from 2004-05. Texas went 24-1 over those two seasons before Young left for the NFL.

Backup QB: Bobby Layne

Detroit Lion Bobby Layne (Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY Network)

There is an argument to be made for Colt McCoy right behind Vince but Bobby Layne was inducted into both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fames. The two-time All-American also has his No. 22 jersey retired by both the Texas Longhorns and Detroit Lions.

Starting RB: Earl Campbell

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Earl Campbell was awarded the Heisman Memorial Trophy as the most outstanding college player, becoming the Texas’ first winner of the award. He also brought home the Davey O’Brien Memorial Trophy which was awarded to the outstanding player in the Southwest Conference.

Backup RB: Ricky Williams

Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Another Heisman winner, Ricky Williams set single-season school records for rushing yards, carries, and rushing touchdowns in a season, as well as all-purpose yards with 2,043.

Starting WR1: Roy Williams

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

One of the most decorated receivers in Texas history. He left school as the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Backup WR1: Mike Davis

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Mike Davis finished his career with 200 receptions for 2,753 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Starting WR2: Jordan Shipley

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

When you think of the best players in the history of the Texas program, Jordan Shipley’s name is sure to be mentioned. He did it all for the Longhorns.

Backup WR2: Quan Cosby

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Quan Cosby has a strong presence in the Texas record books as a top 10 receiver in several categories.

Starting WR3: Mike Adams

Brian Bahr

Mike Adams was a three-time all-Southwest Conference first-team wide receiver.

Backup WR3: Eric Metcalf

USA TODAY Sports

Eric Metcalf is one of the most versatile offensive players in the history of Texas football.

Starting TE: David Thomas

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY NETWORK

David Thomas broke school records for receptions, touchdowns, and yards by a tight end, as well as for receptions in a single game.

Backup TE: Jermichael Finley

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In 2007, Finley hauled in 45 receptions for 575 yards and two touchdowns.

Starting center: Dan Neil

Doug Pensinger /Allsport

Dan Neil was a consensus first-team All-American in 1996.

Backup center: Gene Chilton

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Chilton spent time at tackle before moving to center. He was knowns as Gene “The Coke Machine” Chilton and benched a record 502 lbs during his time in Austin. He went on to play in the NFL for the Cardinals, Chiefs, and Patriots.

Starting guard 1: Bud McFadin

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Lewis “Bud” McFadin makes the list due to being a Unanimous All-American at guard for the Horns in 1950. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983. Bud played professional football from 1952-1965.

Backup guard 2: Harley Sewell

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sewell was a two-time All-SWC guard and helped lead the team to the SWC title in 1952. He was named to the Texas Hall of Honor in 1972. Sewell enjoyed a decade-long career for the Lions and the Rams.

Starting guard 2: Justin Blalock

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Blalock was part of the offensive line that paved the way to the 2005 BCS National Championship. That season he was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and Unanimous All-American. Blalock was drafted by the Falcons in the second round of the 2007 NFL draft where he played until 2015.

Backup guard 2: Doug Dawson

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson enjoyed 12 seasons in the NFL after his time with Texas. As a member of the Longhorns, Dawson was named consensus All-American and started 37 consecutive games for Texas. He was also a team captain and inducted into the Hall of Honor in 1997.

Starting tackle 1: Leonard Davis

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was a mountain of a man on the interior in the NFL. He was named consensus All-American at tackle and paved the way for Ricky Williams. Davis started on the defensive side of the ball but switched when Mack Brown came to Austin.

Backup tackle 1: Bob Simmons

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons was a two-time All-American for Texas and named to three All-SWC teams during his stint with the Longhorns. He was also part of two SWC championship teams and was inducted into the Hall of Honor in 1995.

Starting tackle 2: Bob McKay

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

McKay was a monster on the offensive line for one of the best teams in CFB history, the 1969 Texas Longhorns. McKay was named consensus All-American on the national championship team. He was inducted into the CFB Hall of Fame in 2017. The ’69 team was able to rush for over 360 yards per game behind McKay and that line.

Backup tackle 2: Jerry Sisemore

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Sisemore was another monster on the offensive line for coach Royal. He was Unanimous All-American in 1971 and 1972. During his time in Austin, Texas won three-straight SWC titles. Sisemore was inducted into the CFB Hall of Fame in 2002.

