Texas football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

Texas’ football program was once viewed as one of the most storied and respected programs in the country.

Although the Longhorns have failed to live up to lofty expectations of late, several individual players found their fair share of success throughout their time in Austin.

Longhorns Wire is taking a look at which legends make the cut in our all-time Texas Longhorns football roster this week. We’ve concluded the offensive side of the ball, now we’ll choose the top defensive players.

Starting DE1: Brian Orakpo

Brian Orakpo is one of the most decorated defensive players in school history. He won the Nagurski Trophy (nation’s top defensive player), the Lombardi Award (nation’s top lineman), and the Hendricks Award (nation’s top defensive end) as a senior.

Backup DE1: Corey Redding

Corey Redding is a two-time All-American and two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection. As a senior, he recorded 24 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback pressures.

Starting DE2: Kiki DeAyala

Kiki DeAyala holds numerous Texas Longhorns records including career sacks with 40.5 and sacks in a season with 22.5.

Backup DE2: Tony Brackens

Tony Brackens was a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection and All-American at defensive end. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 1996 NFL draft.

Starting DT1: Steve McMichael

Steve McMichael was a consensus All-American and All-Southwest Conference selection in 1978 and 1979. He eventually played 16 NFL seasons and was a five-time All-Pro selection.

Backup DT1: Tony Degrate

Tony Degrate was a consensus All-American at defensive tackle in 1984. He took home the Lomardi award for the nation’s top defensive lineman.

Starting DT2: Kenneth Sims

Kenneth Sims was a consensus All-American and All-Southwest Conference selection in 1980 and 1981. He took home the Lombardi Trophy as college football’s best defensive lineman in 1981. Sims later became the first overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft.

Backup DT2: Casey Hampton

Casey Hampton was a two-time first-team All-American and the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2000. He became the first defensive lineman in school history to lead the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons.

Starting LB1: Tommy Nobis

Tommy Nobis was a two-way lineman and earned All-American honors in 1964 and 1965. He became Texas’ first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 1966 and was the 1966 NFL Rookie of the Year.

Backup LB1: Bruce Scholtz

Scholtz last played in 1982 and is still among the top 10 for total tackles in a career at Texas. He is also among the top 10 in tackles for loss in a season and in a career. Overall, he was a solid defender for the Horns.

Starting LB2: Derrick Johnson

One of the best defensive players in Texas football history, who later went on to play 13 seasons in the NFL. Derrick Johnson was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the nation’s top defensive player and the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker as a senior. He was a two-time consensus first-team All-American in 2003 and 2004.

Backup LB2: Doug Shankle

Shankle is one of the underrated linebackers in Texas history, at least in terms of all-time great conversations. Shankle still holds the record for most solo tackles in a career at Texas. He is among the top 10 in tackles for a single season and No. 2 in total tackles for a career. Shankle was known for his punishing style.

Starting LB3: Britt Hager

Britt Hager was a 1988 American Coaches Association All-American and earned All-Southwest Conference honors in 1987 and 1988. He recorded 195 total tackles (120 solo) in 1988. He is still atop the school leaderboard with 499 career tackles.

Backup LB3: Ty Allert

Allert had quite a season for Texas in 1984 with 107 solo tackles, which is still No. 4 in Longhorns history. His career total of 287 is No. 3 in school history.

Starting CB1: Quentin Jammer

Quentin Jammer was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection and unanimous All-American. His 57 career pass breakups rank No. 2 in school history.

Backup CB1: Nathan Vasher

Nathan Vasher played both cornerback and safety for the Longhorns. He recorded 26 pass breakups, 43 tackles, six interceptions and five tackles for loss as a senior.

Starting CB2: Aaron Ross

Aaron Ross is one of only two Thorpe Award winners as the nation’s top defensive back in UT history.

Backup CB2: Johnnie Johnson

Johnnie Johnson was a consensus All-American in 1978 and 1979. Throughout his collegiate career, he recorded 1,004 return yards and 13 interceptions.

Starting S1: Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas was a a consensus first-team All-America selection and recorded 149 tackles (101 solo), eight tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 33 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a blocked punt for his career.

Backup S1: Quandre Diggs

Quandre Diggs was a four-year starter who ended his career tied for ninth on the UT all-time interceptions list (11). He did not miss a game in his career and was a three-time All-Big 12 selection (2011, 2013, 2014).

Starting S2: Jerry Gray

Jerry Gray was considered for consecutive consensus All-American honors in 1983 and 1984

Backup CB2: Michael Huff

Huff holds the Texas record for most pick-sixes in a career with four. He is also tied for the most interceptions leading to a touchdown in a single season with two. He did it in both the 2002 and 2003 seasons. He was named to the first-team All-Big 12 twice as well as being named a unanimous All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2005.

