Texas football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Texas LonghornsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Justin TuckerAmerican football player, placekickerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Eric MetcalfAmerican football player
- Ezekiel ElliottAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Texas’ football program was once viewed as one of the most storied and respected programs in the country.
Although the Longhorns have failed to live up to lofty expectations of late, several individual players found their fair share of success throughout their time in Austin.
Longhorns Wire recently made their selections on which former Texas stars made the cut in our all-time rosters. The offensive and defensive sides have been completed, now we’ll take a look at some of the top special teams players and coaches to ever wear the burnt orange.
Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Nebraska / North Carolina / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin
Starting kicker: Justin Tucker
Darren Carroll/Getty Images
Justin Tucker got his fame at Texas for the clutch game-winning field goal in the final game against Texas A&M, but he is also currently proving that he is the best kicker in NFL history.
Backup kicker: Phil Dawson
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Dawson enjoyed a 20-year career in the NFL before retiring following the 2018 season.
Starting punter: Russell Erxleben
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Erxleben went on to be drafted as the No. 1 pick for the New Orleans Saints.
Backup punter: Michael Dickson
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Few punters can affect a game like Michael Dickson. The punter capped a great college career with a strong performance in the 2017 Texas Bowl, earning MVP honors for that game.
Starting returner: Eric Metcalf
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Metcalf became one of the top return men in the NFL after a strong career at Texas.
Backup returner: Jordan Shipley
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Shipley’s most memorable kick return swung momentum in Texas’ favor, helping the Longhorns erase an 11-point deficit against Oklahoma.
Head coach: Darrell K. Royal
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Royal owns three of the Longhorns’ four national titles. The legendary coach dominated the 1960s and built Texas into the well-known football program it is today.
Offensive coordinator: Greg Davis
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Davis played an integral role in the 2005 National Championship team. Playing to Vince Young’s strengths, he oversaw one of the most dominant offenses in college football history.
Defensive coordinator: Mike Campbell
Mike Campbell was a key member of Darrell Royal’s staff for 20 years. He helped the Longhorns win three national championships and 11 conference titles.
Assistant coach 1: Bucky Godbolt
Michael “Bucky” Godbolt is today's
Black History Month All-Star powered by @PositiveCoachUS https://t.co/iVhoQS4BsU pic.twitter.com/NpuVhhBG8e
— The Horn FM (@TheHornATX) February 16, 2022
Godbolt coached Ricky Williams and Priest Holmes. You could call that a decent track record of development.
Assistant coach 2: Will Muschamp
Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports
Muschamp modernized defense to adapt to the changing college game. He is arguably the best defensive mind in school history.
Assistant coach 3: Duane Akina
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Akina is the reason Texas had any claim to the name “DBU” in recent years. He is among the best defensive back coaches in college football history.
Assistant coach 4: Stan Drayton
Image courtesy of Austin American-Statesman
Ezekiel Elliott, Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson are among the great running backs Drayton has developed.