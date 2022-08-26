Texas football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

Texas’ football program was once viewed as one of the most storied and respected programs in the country.

Although the Longhorns have failed to live up to lofty expectations of late, several individual players found their fair share of success throughout their time in Austin.

Longhorns Wire recently made their selections on which former Texas stars made the cut in our all-time rosters. The offensive and defensive sides have been completed, now we’ll take a look at some of the top special teams players and coaches to ever wear the burnt orange.

Starting kicker: Justin Tucker

Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Justin Tucker got his fame at Texas for the clutch game-winning field goal in the final game against Texas A&M, but he is also currently proving that he is the best kicker in NFL history.

Backup kicker: Phil Dawson

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson enjoyed a 20-year career in the NFL before retiring following the 2018 season.

Starting punter: Russell Erxleben

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Erxleben went on to be drafted as the No. 1 pick for the New Orleans Saints.

Backup punter: Michael Dickson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Few punters can affect a game like Michael Dickson. The punter capped a great college career with a strong performance in the 2017 Texas Bowl, earning MVP honors for that game.

Starting returner: Eric Metcalf

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Metcalf became one of the top return men in the NFL after a strong career at Texas.

Backup returner: Jordan Shipley

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Shipley’s most memorable kick return swung momentum in Texas’ favor, helping the Longhorns erase an 11-point deficit against Oklahoma.

Head coach: Darrell K. Royal

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Royal owns three of the Longhorns’ four national titles. The legendary coach dominated the 1960s and built Texas into the well-known football program it is today.

Offensive coordinator: Greg Davis

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Davis played an integral role in the 2005 National Championship team. Playing to Vince Young’s strengths, he oversaw one of the most dominant offenses in college football history.

Defensive coordinator: Mike Campbell

Mike Campbell was a key member of Darrell Royal’s staff for 20 years. He helped the Longhorns win three national championships and 11 conference titles.

Assistant coach 1: Bucky Godbolt

Michael “Bucky” Godbolt is today's Black History Month All-Star powered by @PositiveCoachUS https://t.co/iVhoQS4BsU pic.twitter.com/NpuVhhBG8e — The Horn FM (@TheHornATX) February 16, 2022

Godbolt coached Ricky Williams and Priest Holmes. You could call that a decent track record of development.

Assistant coach 2: Will Muschamp

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Muschamp modernized defense to adapt to the changing college game. He is arguably the best defensive mind in school history.

Assistant coach 3: Duane Akina

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Akina is the reason Texas had any claim to the name “DBU” in recent years. He is among the best defensive back coaches in college football history.

Assistant coach 4: Stan Drayton

Image courtesy of Austin American-Statesman

Ezekiel Elliott, Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson are among the great running backs Drayton has developed.

