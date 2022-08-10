Texas Football: Three true freshmen who are turning heads in fall camp

The first year of the Steve Sarkisian era did not go according to plan for the Longhorns. Texas took a late-season tumble, failing to qualify for a bowl game with a mere 5-7 record.

Texas oversaw a roster revamp over the offseason using both the transfer portal and recruiting ranks to improve the talent on the team. The Longhorns signed the No. 5 overall class in the 2022 cycle.

Adding depth and talent to the trenches was a major point of emphasis for the Texas staff. The Longhorns bolstered the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball with five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks and Devon Campbell, along with four-star edge rushers Justice Finkley and J’Mond Tapp.

The incoming freshman class is loaded with talented players ready to compete for playing time early on. Last season Xavier Worthy broke out as a freshman All-American for the Horns.

Here are three true freshmen who have already begun to turn heads in fall camp looking to replicate that success.

OT Kelvin Banks

.@TexasFootball returned to the practice field today. Media viewing window is closed. Best on the hoof among the newcomers might've been @247Sports five-star Kelvin Banks, who's working at left tackle to open camp. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/tuU5GrVDXh — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) August 3, 2022

Kelvin Banks headlines a tremendous group of freshman offensive linemen. The five-star looks college ready from a physical standpoint and is expected to push for one of the tackle positions.

RB Jaydon Blue

Jaydon Blue is quickly catching up to the speed of the college game. Steve Sarkisian mentioned the running back is one of the “most improved” players on the team returning from spring ball. A crowded backfield makes seeing the field difficult for Blue, but the freshman is looking the part so far.

WR Savion Red

Jordan Whittington says Savion Red reminds him of himself and also Deebo Samuel. Said it’s like he has a twin out there. pic.twitter.com/c5KRzqSJmr — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) August 9, 2022

Savion Red is one of the more underrated prospects in the 2022 class. Red has the attention of his peers at wide receiver. Jordan Whittington compared the freshman to All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel. Red adds great depth to the already strong wide receiver room.

