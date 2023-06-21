Texas Football: Three must-have recruits in the 2024 class

Texas is gearing up for another crucial weekend of visits.

Several elite recruits in the 2024 class will be making their way to Austin for an official visit in a few days. The group is led by a few five-star players on the defensive side of the ball, along with one of the nation’s top running back prospects in four-star Jerrick Gibson.

Texas’ 2024 recruiting class currently consists of five players. Ranked as the No. 58 class in the country, there’s certainly room for growth. The good news for Longhorn fans is that there’s plenty of time left in this cycle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Sarkisian’s staff has yet to land a five-star player for 2024, but they’re squarely in the mix for several of them. Here’s a look at three must-have players in Texas’ 2024 class.

Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons

5-star DE Colin Simmons is a major priority for #Texas in the 2024 recruiting cycle. “We talk almost every day.” #HookEm @OBWire https://t.co/Anz72YMLXn pic.twitter.com/seuHT7svsf — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) November 2, 2022

Colin Simmons is atop the wish list for Texas fans this cycle, as he should be. The Duncanville (Texas) native is rated the No. 1 edge in the country, according to 247Sports composite. An elite player in-state at a position of need, this recruitment could shape up very similarly to Anthony Hill in 2023.

Advertisement

Five-star cornerback Kobe Black

Kobe Black seems excited to be in Austin this weekend. https://t.co/t3GGQmaQiN — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) June 20, 2023

Texas is in solid position with several blue-chip defensive backs in the 2024 class, but five-star Kobe Black has to be atop the list of targets. Black is 247Sports’ No. 2 cornerback in the country, and Texas is the heavy favorite in his recruitment at this time. With a successful official visit to Texas this weekend, Black could be nearing a decision sooner rather than later.

Five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker

247Sports No. 1 ranked OT and five-star Brandon Baker has high praise for Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood @Horns247 | #HookEm Via @GregBiggins

(VIP)🔗: https://t.co/Fw1FM1MhI0 pic.twitter.com/MiC6vXpBCV — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) June 20, 2023

The Mater Dei product is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country. Obviously, several big-name programs are vying for his services. His recruitment could end up being an Oregon vs. Texas battle. Baker is fresh off an official visit to Austin last weekend and left with nothing but positive remarks about offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire