Texas Football: Three game times announced for the 2023 season

Kickoff times have been announced for three Texas football games this fall. The Longhorns matchups vs. Rice, Wyoming and Texas Tech now have official start times and TV channels.

Week 1 vs. Rice: 2:30 p.m CT on FOX

Week 3 vs. Wyoming: 7:00 p.m CT on LHN

Week 13 vs. Texas Tech: 6:30 p.m CT on ABC

The 2023 opener against Rice is likely to be a hot one. Early season day games at DKR are usually not a great combination, as the temperature could be in the triple digits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Texas returns home after the highly anticipated Alabama trip to host Wyoming under the lights.

The season finale vs. Texas Tech is set as a primetime affair after Thanksgiving day. The game could have significant Big 12 title implications in the last week of the year. All eyes should be on Texas and Texas Tech on Black Friday.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire