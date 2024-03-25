Texas football team has the right look after putting on the pads, says Steve Sarkisian

Texas may still technically compete in the Big 12 until July 1, but the football team certainly had an SEC look about it on Monday when the Longhorns took the field at Royal-Memorial Stadium for just the second practice in pads this spring.

The Longhorns have size and length at every position. The “big humans,” as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian lovingly refers to his linemen, come with the quick feet that have long characterized the behemoths down South. There’s speed to burn, especially at a receiver position that hauled in plenty of long balls from starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, famed backup Arch Manning and intriguing newcomer Trey Owens.

Texas tight ends Spencer Shannon, left, and Amari Niblack go through blocking drills during football practice at Denius Fields last week. The Longhorn had the pads on again Monday, which head coach Steve Sarkisian said gave him a better feel for the temperature of the team.

Heck, even the field and the exhibit of historical Longhorns jerseys in the adjacent Moncrief Athletic Complex had SEC patches.

So, coach, does the impending arrival of SEC membership serve as an kind of extra juice for the team as it delves deeper into spring workouts?

“We haven't talked about (that) one time,” he said. “Our motivation should come internally. We try not to get motivated by external factors. Because I think that's when you get those dips in performance, if you try to look across the field and think now I'm supposed to play a certain way, because that's who's over there. We want to set the standard for the way we play. Quite frankly, we want to be the thermostat, right? And we want to set our temperature.”

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said he's using this spring to get a better feel for this team. The Longhorns, coming off a CFP appearance in 2023, will become members of the SEC on July 1.

Sarkisian cited the thermostat-compared-to-thermometer analogy several times in Monday’s meeting with the media following Texas' morning practice. At this early point in the process of preparation for the 2024 season, he said he wants to get a feel for his squad, especially with the team now in “armor” compared to “underwear,” as the coach referred to last week’s workouts in shorts, jerseys and helmets.

“Thermostats, they set the temperature, right?” he said. “And thermometers, they just react to what is set. So we need more guys that take the field with real intent. We need more guys that take the field with great energy so that the other players that may not know quite yet can fall in line with what that looks like. And so I thought it was a good lesson for us today.”

Which players set the right tone with the pads popping? Who steps into leadership roles? What, to carry on with Sarkisian’s analogy, is the temperature of the room entering a week with two more padded practices on Wednesday and Friday?

The coach quickly cited fifth-year senior defensive tackle Alfred Collins, defensive end Ethan Burke and defensive end Barryn Sorrell for their energy during the first couple of padded practices, which included a workout Saturday. He also pointed out the impact of prized portal arrival Trey Moore, an edge rusher from UTSA.

“Trey brings it,” Sarkisian said. “He’s wired right.”

Sarkisian also credited a deep corps of running backs led by CJ Baxter, Jaydon Blue and an impressive Tre Wisner for helping establish the right tone in Monday’s workout. Also, defensive back Andrew Mukuba, an Austin native and LBJ graduate who arrived in the portal from Clemson, has a “professional approach” that Sarkisian says helps establish a good practice pace.

“It's hard to pinpoint everybody, but those have been some guys that have brought it for four straight days,” Sarkisian said. “It's been impressive. Hopefully, everybody can kind of fall in line with that. Right now, we're trying to set a really good foundation for this team on the way we want to play this fall.”

