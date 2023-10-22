Texas football survives injury to Quinn Ewers, 'dogfight' with Houston in 31-24 win

HOUSTON — Texas clawed its way to a win over Houston, but the muted celebration after the game testified to the concerns that the Longhorns must carry down the home stretch of the season.

First, the good news. Two weeks after suffering their first loss against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, the Longhorns (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) made enough plays to secure a 31-24 win Saturday at TDECU Stadium. The victory keeps Texas in the chase for a spot in the four-team playoff and in control of its own destiny in the Big 12.

But the bad news could get even worse, depending on the severity of an injury to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who left the game with his rght arm in a sling after a ferocious collision with Houston defensive end David Ugwoegbu late in the third quarter. Texas also gave up a 21-0 lead it held in the first half, and it gave up 378 yards passing to Houston quarterback Donovan Smith.

All of those issues had Texas coach Steve Sarkisian concerned after the game even while enjoying the win.

“I’m happy to have won the ballgame, and I’m not going to apologize for that,” Sarkisian said. “But the lesson learned of what we need to do moving forward is how we can play better football for four quarters? So that's going to be needed as we continue to go on this journey together.

“We’ve got to have a killer instinct. People aren't going to lay down against us and they're going to continue to fight. We relaxed and we didn't execute the way we needed to, and we ended up in a dogfight.”

Texas makes plays down stretch

That fight came down to the waning moments of the game. After Houston’s Jack Martin tied the game 24-24 with a 40-yard field goal, Texas started what became the winning drive at midfield following a 33-yard kick return by Keilan Robinson. With Maalik Murphy behind center in place of Ewers, Texas ran the ball on five of its six snaps and took a 31-24 lead on a 16-yard burst by CJ Baxter through the heart of the Houston defense.

Unfazed, Houston (3-4, 1-3) marched down the field to the Texas 10-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-1, the Cougars — who ran for just 14 net yards in the game — bypassed another carry into the brick wall made up of tackles T’Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II, Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton and threw the ball. Jahdae Barron, hampered by an injury all game, knocked Smith's quick pass to the ground with 63 seconds left in the game and triggered a celebration on the Texas bench as the Longhorns kneeled out the clock.

“Relief just flowed through to my body,” said receiver Adonai Mitchell, a Houston-area native who scored a touchdown on his lone reception. “I was, like, ‘Thank Jesus.’”

Linebacker David Gbenda said he wasn’t surprised by Houston’s play call on fourth down, nor was he surprised by who broke up the pass.

“Even before the play, I said 23 (Barron) is going to make the play,” Gbenda said. “I'm proud of our defense for continuing to fight and that's one thing that's the difference between our team from three years ago. We would have put our heads down, we'd have imploded on ourselves, but now we trusted the process, got our correction, calm downed and just played.”

Houston shakes off early deficit

The Longhorns seemed ready to seal the win early in the second quarter. Texas held a 21-0 lead after Savion Red plowed into the end zone from 1 yard out on a wildcat carry with 12:47 left in the half. By that point, Ewers had thrown for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-13 passing and the Longhorns had outgained Houston 217 yards to 13.

But that early domination proved fool’s gold before a frenzied Houston home crowd hoping to strike it rich for a second straight week. After beating West Virginia on a last-second Hail Mary, the Cougars seemed primed for something even bigger after overcoming its early deficit.

A curious fake field goal contributed to Houston’s second-quarter surge. After the Cougars scored their frst points on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Matthew Golden, Texas promptly marched to Houston’s 26-yard line. The Longhorns lined up for a 44-yard field-goal try, but holder Ryan Sanborn instead swung out a quick pass to kicker Bert Auburn, who managed to fall forward for just 1 yard.

“If I could do it all over again, I wouldn't have called it, “ Sarkisian said. “But hindsight is 20/20.”

Texas will also have a better view of its quarterback situation Sunday, Sarkisian said.

“We'll know more tomorrow on kind of the extent of it,” he said, referring to Ewers’ injury. “You know, he tried to play through it. We didn't feel comfortable enough with his ability to continue to play and that's when Maalik came in the game.”

The game highlighted a rare opportunity for Houston fans to unleash a generation’s worth of frustration against the Longhorns. The former Southwest Conference foes played each other every year from 1976 to 1996, when the Big 12 formed from the rubble of the SWC and the Big Eight. Houston was not invited to join fellow state schools like Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech in the new conference, which means the two schools have faced off just three times since the dissolution of the SWC.

Before Saturday, the last meeting came in 2002 despite the best efforts of the Houston administration, and Texas’ move to the SEC next summer likely means it could be another two decades before the teams meet again.

