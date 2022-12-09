Texas Football: Steve Sarkisian names QB2 for the Alamo Bowl

With Hudson Card on his way out via the transfer portal, Steve Sarkisian stated this week that freshman Maalik Murphy will serve as Quinn Ewers’ backup for the Alamo Bowl game vs. Washington on Dec. 29.

Ben Ballard also announced his intentions to transfer this offseason, leaving just Murphy and Charles Wright as viable depth at quarterback until Arch Manning arrives in January.

The Alamo Bowl will provide Texas with a great opportunity for young players to step into key roles. Alongside Murphy being promoted to QB2, Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson are expected to opt out of the bowl game, allowing plenty of touches for players like Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue.

Murphy was rated the No. 12 quarterback in the country for the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 13 overall prospect in California, according to 247Sports.

Maalik Murphy is the No. 2 QB for UT and is one of many young players who have gotten more reps in bowl prep Sark: "Maalik is a great example of that to the idea that you're the No. 2 and what do you need to do and how do you need to do it and how do you go about your business?" — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) December 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire