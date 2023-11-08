Texas football stays at No. 7 as College Football Playoff committee reveals new rankings

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates a score against Kansas State Wildcats in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Texas Longhorns beat Kansas State Wildcats 33-30 in overtime.

Texas was still ranked seventh when the College Football Playoff committee unveiled its newest rankings on Tuesday.

Texas was also the seventh team listed in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were published last week.

That Texas remained in the No. 7 slot was not much of a surprise. None of the teams ranked above Texas lost last week. The Longhorns are still looking up at No. 1 Ohio State (9-0), No. 2 Georgia (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0), No. 4 Florida State (9-0), No. 5 Washington (9-0) and No. 6 Oregon (8-1).

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through Saturday, November 4.



Where does your team rank? pic.twitter.com/cSl42fqyY9 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 8, 2023

Like Oregon, Texas is 8-1 this season. The Longhorns kept their playoff hopes alive last weekend with an overtime win over Kansas State, which is currently ranked 25th. Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma State (7-2) are tied for first place in the Big 12 standings.

Texas will next get a chance to impress the committee this weekend. The Longhorns are set to travel to TCU (4-5) for a primetime showdown on Saturday night.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football still ranked No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings