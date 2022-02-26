Texas football: Six impact newcomers for 2022

This offseason has been one of the craziest in college football history. Between the coaching carousel and the transfer portal, teams all over the country will look much different next season.

Texas was able to keep some key players along with adding many sought-after newcomers to the program.

Defensive starters DeMarvion Overshown, D’Shawn Jamison and Keondre Coburn decided to come back for one last season in Austin.

The Longhorns captured some strong recruiting momentum down the stretch to finish with the No. 5 class in the nation. The class addresses Texas’ need in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The offensive line haul was especially impressive, with two five-stars Devon Campbell and Kelvin Banks.

Former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers and multiple other talented players join the roster via the transfer portal.

The influx of talent has brought some much-needed optimism to the program. The fresh faces on the roster will be tasked to help the Horns bounce back from last year’s 5-7 campaign.

Here are six newcomers who should make a major impact in the 2022 season for Texas:

DL Justice Finkley (2022 signee)

When one of our athletes signs to play a sport in college, we try to set them up for success as soon as they walk in the door. @JusticeFinkley has been at Texas 3 weeks (early grad) and he’s in a rack with the upperclassmen and killing it. @TBecStrength sent me this Monday. 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/vc6tvdGPuc — Brandon Herring (@BrandonHerring0) February 9, 2022

WR Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming transfer)

TE Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama transfer)

DB Ryan Watts (Ohio State transfer)

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts (16) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

OL Devon Campbell (2022 signee)

QB Quinn Ewers (Ohio State transfer)

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

Cfb Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes

