Each Texas football signee, target participating in the 2022 Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2

Cami Griffin
·2 min read
Texas fans will have several reasons to tune in to the 2022 Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2.

The all-star game features six signees from Texas’ 2022 recruiting class, and four priority targets that have yet to announce their commitments or sign with another program.

Players will report to Orlando, Florida on Dec. 28 and practices are scheduled to take place from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1. The game will be aired on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium.

Although four-star wide receiver Brenen Thompson was selected to play in the game and is one of Texas’ six signees listed, he will not participate as he is focusing on getting fully healed after undergoing foot surgery during his senior season.

Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas previewed what he’s expecting from each player over the next week and how a strong performance could impact their recruiting rankings.

Here’s a look at each Texas signee or priority target in the 2022 recruiting class that was selected for the Under Armour All-America game:

Kelvin Banks, OT (signee)

Bryan Allen Jr, S (signee)

Justice Finkley, EDGE (signee)

Brenen Thompson, WR (signee)

Jaray Bledsoe, DL (signee)

Neto Umeozulu, OL (signee)

Devon Campbell, IOL (target)

Jacoby Mathews, S (target)

Harold Perkins, LB (target)

Omari Abor, EDGE (target)

