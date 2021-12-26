Each Texas football signee, target participating in the 2022 Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2

Texas fans will have several reasons to tune in to the 2022 Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2.

The all-star game features six signees from Texas’ 2022 recruiting class, and four priority targets that have yet to announce their commitments or sign with another program.

Players will report to Orlando, Florida on Dec. 28 and practices are scheduled to take place from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1. The game will be aired on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium.

Although four-star wide receiver Brenen Thompson was selected to play in the game and is one of Texas’ six signees listed, he will not participate as he is focusing on getting fully healed after undergoing foot surgery during his senior season.

Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas previewed what he’s expecting from each player over the next week and how a strong performance could impact their recruiting rankings.

Here’s a look at each Texas signee or priority target in the 2022 recruiting class that was selected for the Under Armour All-America game:

Kelvin Banks, OT (signee)

Welcome to the family Kelvin Banks Jr.! 🤘 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) pic.twitter.com/yY4CqTrekg — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021

Bryan Allen Jr, S (signee)

Justice Finkley, EDGE (signee)

Brenen Thompson, WR (signee)

Jaray Bledsoe, DL (signee)

Neto Umeozulu, OL (signee)

Devon Campbell, IOL (target)

Jacoby Mathews, S (target)

Texas cornerbacks coach/passing game coordinator Terry Joseph here checking out Jacoby Mathews. pic.twitter.com/q3nQGtBe6n — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) October 22, 2021

Harold Perkins, LB (target)

Omari Abor, EDGE (target)

Duncanville (Texas) 5 ⭐️ EDGE Omari Abor flashing the Texas gloves this afternoon for the 6A Division I State Championship. #UILState pic.twitter.com/Qq2PtXYXJH — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) December 18, 2021

