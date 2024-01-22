Has Texas football signed more Alabama players from the transfer portal than anyone else?

Alabama’s portal pain has been a big gain for the Texas football program, which has added three former Crimson Tide players since the retirement of coaching legend Nick Saban earlier this month.

But has any other college program added as many former Alabama players as Texas?

More: My way too early Top 25 for 2024 has Ohio State at the top, but Texas right behind | Bohls

Yep. Florida State has signed five players that left Alabama in January, which should help head coach Mike Norvell rebuild a team that missed the College Football Playoff despite finishing the regular season with a perfect record and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title.

More: Raycine Guillory: the first 2026 pledge for Texas football. Who is the young running back?

Texas and Ohio State have each signed three former Crimson Tide players, which is tied for second when it comes to raiding the roster of Alabama, which has had 30 players enter the portal since Saban’s retirement.

All three of those new Longhorns should either step into a starting role or factor into the rotation. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond was listed in On3’s rankings as the top overall receiver and the sixth-best player in the portal, and he’s expected to step into a starting role after the departure of Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington.

Tight end Amari Niblack ranks as the top portal tight end and is expected to step in for Ja’Tavion Sanders, who also declared his intentions to enter the NFL draft along with the receivers.

Linebacker Kendrick Blackshire ranks as the 29th best portal linebacker and will factor into a rotation that loses Jaylan Ford and Jett Bush.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Where Texas football ranks when it comes to players leaving Alabama?